With every right there is a bigger responsibility

On Tuesday, South Africa celebrated Human Rights Day, a day set aside to reflect on the heroic strides made by those who came before us, and made sure we have human rights today. This week we look at the final three rights and responsibilities.

Children have a right to a name and nationality of birth. Responsibility: every child has the responsibility to ensure that they live up to their name and make something of it. A name is the core of every child’s identity. Living up to it and making something of it lies in every child. Children also have a responsibility to ensure that they are proud of their nationality as it is the essence of their identity. Children have the right to freedom of association.

Responsibility: though every child can play and talk to whoever they want to, they have a responsibility to only do so if it is safe. When mom and dad are not around, avoid talking to people you do not know. It is also important not to go play in the homes of people your parents and guardians know nothing about. Children have the right to equality. Responsibility: though everyone is equal before the law, children should never lose respect for their parents and adults. Having rights does not mean losing your manners for adults.