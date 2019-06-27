Cape Town - The men accused of hijacking and murdering Scarborough surfer David Wolfromm appeared briefly in Simon’s Town Magistrate’s Court today.

Wilson "Stoffel" Wilschut, 30, and Mark Williams, 33, appeared in two separate cases: first, on charges of aggravated robbery related to a hijacking incident in Simon’s Town, and second, for the hijacking and murder of Wolfromm.

Both of these cases were postponed for further investigation.

Wolfromm, a local father and surfer, was attacked in the late afternoon of Wednesday 8 May as he came out of the sea after a surf at Witsand beach near Kommetjie. He was returning to his car, a silver Nissan X-Trail, when he was attacked by two men. He was shot, and then loaded in the boot of his own car. The attackers allegedly covered his bleeding body with a towel, and then drove off in the stolen vehicle.

According to Ocean View police, the men later set the vehicle on fire, with the injured victim still inside.

At the time that they allegedly hijacked and murdered Wolfromm, the pair were out on bail from the previous hijacking they allegedly committed in Simon’s Town.

Wilschut was arrested during a manhunt just days after the attack. Williams was arrested two weeks later in Philippi, as a result of a task team, police said. Police spokesman FC van Wyk said Williams was charged with murder, kidnapping, malicious damage to property and defeating the course of justice.

Wilschut and Williams will appear again to face the murder charges in Simon’s Town Magistrate’s Court on 22 August.