Woman, 24, succumbs to injuries after Bakoven car crash

Cape Town - The search for the driver of a blue BMW Z4 continues, after another occupant of the car was declared dead at motor vehicle accident scene in Bakoven. According to police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi, the driver of the BMW lost control of his vehicle on Saturday at about 10.30pm and drove into a rock on Victoria Road, Bakoven near to Oudekraal. A 24-year-old female occupant, identified as Kaylynne Damonze, sustained fatal injuries and was declared dead on the scene by the medical personnel.

A witness, who was driving behind the crash vehicle, said it was a two-seater, and that there were two men in the car with Damonze. “We were right behind the vehicle when we saw them speeding and recklessly overtaking. When we turned the corner we saw the car crashed into the rock. It was a two-seater car and I saw two gentleman in the car with her. There was a head mark on the windscreen and the one gentleman was perfectly fine. The deceased lay on the ground, gasping for air when I got to her. I tried my best to resuscitate her and keep her alive but she passed away eventually. “The supposed ’driver’ of the vehicle was still hanging around, and he took the blame for his friend, who went to urinate behind my car. When the police and ambulance got to the scene, the friend said he was the only person in the car with her. However, from what I understood, he was fine because the deceased sat on his lap, while the actual driver who had a gash on his left eye fled the scene,” said the witness.

A family friend of Damonze, who wished to remain anonymous, said they do not believe the story presented to them by the authorities. “We were told there was only one person who claimed to be the driver and who gave a statement. When we asked them why they had not taken a breathalyser test, they said it was not standard, which is a lie. If someone dies at a crash, you always test the driver to rule out negligence. “I am shocked about how silent everything is around the death of my friend. She had many dreams and she was a bubbly, happy-go-lucky kind of girl. Anyone will tell you that her smile was the brightest, she was always smiling or laughing. But now she’s gone and circumstances surrounding her death remains blurry, and the family just want closure to what happened to their daughter,” said the friend.