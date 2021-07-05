Woman and man nabbed in Strand with a car stolen from the Eastern Cape

CAPE TOWN: Two suspected hijackers, who allegedly stole a vehicle in the Eastern Cape at the weekend, and used it to travel to Strand in Cape Town, have been nabbed and the car has been retrieved. The arrest was made today, just after 1pm, along Broadway Road in Strand.

Police had used the vehicle’s tracking device to locate it. Police said the duo, a 27-year-old man and a 30-year-old woman, are believed to have stolen a Rio Kia during a robbery at a house in the Eastern Cape, in Barkly East, at the weekend. They then allegedly drove the vehicle from the Eastern Cape to Cape Town and their alleged crime spree came to an end, when they were busted today.

Police spokesperson Captain FC Van Wyk said the duo were caught thanks to a tracking device, which located the vehicle in the Lwandle area. The suspects are expected to appear in court this week. “Two suspects, a 27-year-old man and 30-year-old female were arrested at 1pm, at a petrol station in Broadway Road, Lwandle, after they were found with a stolen silver-grey Kia Rio,” said Van Wyk.

“The vehicle is believed to have been taken during a house robbery incident, which occurred in Barkly East last night, in the Eastern Cape. “According to reports, the suspects had travelled from the Eastern Cape to Cape Town. “The vehicle, fitted with a tracker, was traced and recovered in the Lwandle area by police. A case of possession of a stolen motor vehicle has been opened in Lwandle.

“The two suspects are due to appear in court once they are charged,” said Van Wyk. A video of the alleged suspects being apprehended went viral on social media, showcasing a police helicopter while the suspects were pinned to the ground. Fransina Lukas, of the Strand Community Policing Forum, said they were yet to be informed about the successful arrest.