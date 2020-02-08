Cape Town - A collision between two minibus taxis left a 28-year-old woman dead and 26 others injured, on Saturday morning in Bishop Lavis.
The collision occurred on the corner of Lavis Drive and 35th Avenue.
ER24 spokesperson, Ross Campbell said in a statement that they were on the scene at 7.26 am, on Saturday morning.
“Critical injuries had taken a toll on two patients, a man and woman. They were soon treated with Advanced Life Support interventions and taken to Tygerberg Hospital by ER24 and Metro EMS,” said Campbell.
A 28-year-old woman died due to her critical state and a man was still in a critical condition on Saturday.