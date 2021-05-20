Woman who ran shelter to be assessed by psychiatrist

Cape Town - Nearly two weeks after being accused of assaulting two teenagers by allegedly chaining one to a bed, a Worcester woman will be assessed by a psychiatrist.

Galinda Nelson made an appearance in the Worcester Magistrate’s Court yesterday where the court ordered that a psychiatrist would evaluate her.

Nelson, who is currently out on a warning, was to be escorted by two officers to attend the first appointment for evaluation by a psychologist at the Thuthuzela Care Centre.

But when Nelson refused to be escorted by the officers, the appointment had to be cancelled.

It was after this incident that the court decided that she be assessed by a psychiatrist.

A new appointment date of June 14 was set for her psychiatrist for evaluation.

Eric Ntabazalila, of the National Prosecuting Authority, said: “The matter of State vs Galinda Nelson was rolled from Monday until today.

“The court ordered an evaluation of the accused to be conducted with a psychiatrist at Worcester Hospital.

“Accused is on warning and arrangements were made that she be escorted by two FCS (Family Violence and Sexual Offences unit) officers to attend the appointment.

“She refused to accompany them and the appointment had to be cancelled. In light of the accused’s continuous irrational behaviour, the court ordered that she be assisted by Legal Aid and confirmed the referral for psychiatric evaluation.

“A new appointment for 14 June was made. The matter was also remanded for next appearance to this date.”

Recently Nelson was found by security staff at the courthouse, where she had locked herself inside the toilet.

She was arrested in January 2019 on a farm outside Worcester.

She had 12 children in her care – between the ages of two and 16 – including her daughter aged 15, and son, 13, who have since been removed from her care and placed in a place of safety.

