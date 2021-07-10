Woman with rare skin condition determination to succeed

Cape Town - A woman living with a rare skin disease which has left her without fingerprints is not giving up on completing her matric. Sandra Horne, 42, was introduced to the media a few years ago.

Horne has a condition known as epidermolysis bullosa dystrophica, this is when the skin and hair are fragile and brittle. The skin is so fragile it blisters. Persons living with the have no epidermis or outer skin, resulting in non-existent fingerprints and baldness. Four years ago, Horne managed to get her first card-like identity document which proved to be a battle and she had to obtain an affidavit from police to verify who she was.

At age 16, her parents also used a police affidavit supported by her medical records to obtain her first identity document. In 2017, Horne also began her journey of trying to complete her matric and has not given up. Sandra Horne of Athlone. She has a rare skin disease and has no fingerprints due to blisters. It’s known as epidermolysis bullosa dystrophica. BRENDAN MAGAAR African News Agency (ANA) After battling with two subjects, English home language and business studies, Horne decided to go back to school this year. She registered for night classes at City Mission Education Services.

During a pandemic it has become difficult for Horne, who is unable to take most flu medication, but she is determined to complete her matric and to work in administration. “I wrote my matric in 2017, and I passed the subjects but I struggled with two,” she said. “I decided I’m going back to school and registered for night school this year. I attend two evenings a week.” Horne lives on her own at the Young Men’s Christian Association.

In 2018, Horne volunteered at Red Cross as a data capturing clerk. She is now determined to get back into the field but does not want to be judged due to her condition. She believes she deserves an equal chance like anyone else. "I always remain positive. I can do the work despite my disability. I just want people to see people with disabilities for their potential and capabilities. I always feel that people look at my disabilities and not my skills. I am willing to submit my CV."

Horne’s mother, Lee Hanekom, said she had not given up since birth despite the odds. Horne has been placed in medical care for most of her life due to her rare condition. “When she was born doctors said she would not see a week, then they said she would not see a month and then not a year,” she said. “Sandra couldn’t come home and this was a decision by the medical fraternity. She was in the intensive care unit at Mowbray as a baby then transferred to Victoria Hospital Children’s high care and later to St Joseph's Hospital.