Woman,54, dies inside Sassa offices

Cape Town - A 54-year-old woman died yesterday at the South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) Wynberg offices. According to Sassa spokesperson Shivani Wahab, the 54-year-old was with her husband, 60, who was there to apply for an older person’s grant. “While at the premises, the client’s wife collapsed. City of Cape Town EMS was immediately called for medical assistance. Unfortunately, the client’s wife was declared deceased on site by EMS services,” said Wahab in a statement. “Sassa is saddened by this tragic incident and expresses condolences to the client and his family.”

They said trauma counselling has been arranged for staff at the Sassa Wynberg Office. In a separate incident yesterday, Sassa said another client collapsed while at the Sassa Mitchells Office. In this case the client survived, was taken to the hospital and is under medical supervision. “Sassa would like to advise clients to alternatively utilise the online application system for social grant applications. Clients may also contact the Sassa Toll-Free Number for assistance at 0800 60 10 11.”