Women and children respond to shelter helpline

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Cape Town - As we marked the end of 16 Days of Activism for No Violence Against Women and Children on Thursday, the Saartjie Baartman Centre recorded an upsurge in abused women and children seeking shelter. This is according to Bernadine Bachar, director at the Saartjie Baartman Centre for women and children in Manenberg. “This may be attributable to the launching of the National Shelter Movement’s national toll-free shelter helpline last week. Survivors now have a 24/7 dedicated helpline assisting them to access shelters nationally. The helpline is situated at the Saartjie Baartman Centre,” she said. On the first evening of the launch of the helpline, the centre’s social workers assisted a survivor to flee her abuser in the early hours of the morning and get to the safety of a nearby shelter.

“Unfortunately, this is not an isolated incident, but an all too common occurrence. Campaigns like 16 days certainly raise awareness about GBV. However, to make a real impact on the rates of GBV in SA, much more is required, starting with a coordinated community-based response to GBV speaking to the needs of survivors, as articulated by them,” said Bachar.

The Social Justice Coalition (SJC) said in a statement the government’s gender-based violence and femicide command centre recorded more than 120 000 victims in the first three weeks of lockdown.

“While the activism for a gender-just society should be advocated every day, the end of 16 days of activism serves as a reminder of the many struggles women and children face daily,” the organisation said.

The SJC added women and children lacked adequate police visibility and resources, counselling and shelters.

“This speaks to a failure of institutionalising gendered systems of care that are able to assist vulnerable women and children. 16 days of activism is an important commemoration that puts the spotlight on matters and conversations on violence against women and children. It also gives a platform to the forgotten stories and those that have been silenced,” said the statement.

Siya Monakali, spokesperson for Ilitha Labantu, which provides services for women and children affected by violence, said: “We understand its importance as a campaign. However, addressing gender-based violence is not limited to the 16 days. We as an organisation believe that stronger measures need to be put in place to address this scourge. There needs to be 365 days of addressing this issue.”

He added people needed to question whether mechanisms were strong and adequate enough.

“Or do we need to scrap it if it is ineffective and introduce new mechanisms or do we need to improve them? The way these mechanisms can be effective is if they seek to educate households. We all have a role to play addressing the scourge,” said Monakali.

Western Cape police said the 16 days campaign was successful this year. “In this province, serious endeavours were made to create awareness of gender-based violence,” said police spokesperson Colonel André Traut.

Weekend Argus