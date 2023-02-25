Women dare the dark to take back the streets

Cape Town - In a bid to overcome fear and remove a sense of feeling held hostage in their own communities, Cape Town women are slowly taking back public spaces in their neighbourhoods by walking at night on a monthly basis. This is through an initiative by a local activist, Professor Amrita Pande, who adapted her international friend’s idea of encouraging women to confidently walk at night without fear or feeling the need for protection.

Pande started a Women Walk at Almost Midnight group in August, with a few participants in her neighbourhood of Observatory. The initiative has since grown to include Woodstock, the CBD, Sea Point, and Muizenberg, mostly attracting women aged between 16 and 75. About 30 to 45 women usually take part in each event. The walks move from one neighbourhood to another as per the interests of the participants from a particular area. “I am quite aware of the southern suburbs focus for now, but as more women take us to their neighbourhoods, that will change. The ground rule is that we will not ‘parachute down’ to any neighbourhood just for a new experience. The idea of this walk is to make natural what should rightfully be ours – being able to traverse public spaces without fear,” said Pande. “All women want to walk in public spaces, day or night, without fear. But rarely are we able to do so without a sense of fear, without holding on to whatever we feel will protect us from the predator lurking around, without our hearts beating in our mouths.

“As a collective, we can and we will walk the streets at night, (but) I don’t think having 1 000 women walking a neighbourhood is the aim of this movement. A thousand women walking becomes a spectacle, a march. We don’t need to make a spectacle to take back our streets,” she said. A walk takes place every month, with residents of the hosting suburb taking the lead. Picture: Supplied The women walk without any form of protection or back-up, as this would defeat the end goal of the initiative, which is to show that women want their freedom and independence, and to live without feeling intimidated. Walkers then gather at one spot for a debriefing and share their experiences after each walk. Ashura Easton, from Woodstock, was among the first participants in the walk, and hosted one herself in January. She said the best part about it was that it had proven to be therapeutic and uplifting for them. She said it had inspired some community activists to follow the trend on a regular basis in their neighbourhoods in between the monthly initiatives.

“It is good to see the interest growing and the number of participants improving, with women from various areas joining. This means we will slowly achieve the initial goal and be impactful in making our communities safer. “We encourage women to invite and host us in their communities. We want all women to be free and comfortable to walk in their respective areas, keeping the key focus of the group, which is to empower and restore hope and a sense of safety for one another,” said Easton. Even though she had not yet had a chance to participate in a walk, Felicity Berold said she had joined the group and was waiting for a walk to take place near Hout Bay, so she could comfortably have the night-time experience.

She said that as a mom raising a daughter the movement had come at the right time for her, as it was important for women to be role models, leading by example for their children and normalising the notion of women being present and visible in their communities. She said the success of the initiative would mean a safer environment for the new generation. Joane Grace, from Noordhoek, said she was pleased “to find out that I will have an opportunity to continue what I stopped doing many years ago as the community became unsafe”. She said: “I like walking in the dark, but now I rely on my husband to join me on evening walks, which do not provide the same experience as late-night ones. This group will revive the culture of walking in our neighbourhoods, and not necessarily at night – just being comfortable taking a normal walk and enjoying the feel of the streets. Meanwhile, it is a great opportunity to spread awareness about the gender-based violence that has engulfed our society for so many years, belittling and demeaning our independence.”