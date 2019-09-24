(Right to left) Cllr Elton Jansen, Alderman Eddie Andrews, Ashley Potts – Cape Town Drug Centre, Mario Oorstendorp – Proudly Strandfontein. Picture: Amber Court/Weekend Argus

Cape Town - Strandfontein hosted a Men Let's Talk discussion with an all men's meeting at The Show House, on Sunday. The topic of what men could do filled the room over the femicide that has increasingly made headlines in recent months. With the spike in innocent murders, rape, abuse and violence towards women and children - men of Strandfontein came together to say Enough Is Enough.

"The innocent killing of women and children is a long list. When we hear hashtags like #MenAreTrash on social media, I said to myself that I cannot be associated with that," explained Councillor Elton Jansen of ward 43, Strandfontein.

"There are good men out there in our society. Yes, we are not perfect, but we do not allow what's happening. We should start the conversation and direct the narrative."

Councillor Eddie Andrews of ward 78 Mitchell's Plain, said that as a parent you try not to expose your child to things like this too soon. However, you need to highlight what is happening around them as well.

"It is alarming. As a parent I keep on asking myself what is it that I can do? Besides being an office bearer, but at home, what can I do?" he said.

He explained that the sanity of life should be respected.

Ashley Potts from Cape Town Drug Counseling Centre spoke about how substance abuse could play a role in the femicide occurring in the country.

"Domestic violence is also related to substance abuse. Mis-use of a legal substance such as alcohol is very often and statistically announced as a troublesome substance," he said.

"The abuse needs to be reported. We only look at the statistical value of the abuse that occur around us. There is more than that," concluded Potts.

Proudly Strandfontein Facebook page owner Mario Oostendorp stated that what has been happening in our country can be done by regular men.

"How do you pick up on it? This is the fear. The type of setting where these men take advantage of women.

"That is where the fear comes in. Women don't know who they can trust anymore," Oostendorp said.

NPO Small Beginnings who aims at empowering women and children produce and sell wooden bracelets to help start-up self-defence classes.

"The classes will be held in Strandfontein once enough money has been generated through the funds received. It will be through the community via the Ward Councilor," said a spokesperson for the organisation.

* Orders can be emailed to [email protected]

[email protected]