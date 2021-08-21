Women from the Idwalalethu Foundation bring hope to the hopeless

They help young people who are falling through the cracks, or already entangled in crime Sinako Nyombolo is one of the founders of the Idwalalethu Foundation. SUPPLIED Three women from the Idwalalethu Foundation are bringing hope to the growing number of young people who are either falling through the cracks at school, or are entangled in crime. One of its founders, Sinako Nyombolo, said: “The goal of the foundation is to identify youth who are going to have a turbulent transition to adulthood and offer a positive support system to avoid the pitfalls that can derail their lives. The focus is slightly different at each level but the goal remains the same - to empower them to make positive changes in their lives.

“Learners from disadvantaged areas, child-headed homes and financially constrained Grade 12 learners, their potential is nurtured through a program that combines classroom learning with online and peer learning, as well as one-on-one interventions. Scholars are further supported through mentorship by a dedicated scholar development officer,” said Nyombolo. Nyombolo grew up seeing her reverend mother paying it forward and doing great things in the community. This motivated her to do her bit and she decided to mentor young women who have lost hope. “I also work with children who have resorted to drugs and also children who are heading households because their parents are no more, or are consumed by substance abuse. I mentor the youth and train them on leadership skills and motivate them to finish school.

“Those who are drop-outs are encouraged to go back to school and those who are talented we motivate them to start their own businesses to make a living, ” she said The program also has a department for gender-based violence, which assists women who have been exposed to GBV by finding a safe place, counseling and support groups. Reverend Yvonne Daki an expert in assisting with the process of healing and finding yourself runs this section, said Nyombolo.

Daki is a reigious minister and community leader who has had close friends and family members falling victim to gender-based violence. She felt compelled to stand up for the women who had lost their lives to GBV and those who were struggling to leave abusive relationships. Reverend Yvonne Daki counsels victims of gender-based violence. SUPPLIED “Having buried and counselled many women who have been or are trapped in this scourge of GBV I saw the need for assistance,” said Daki.

Nyombolo and Daki have adopted schools in the Dunoon area, a where mentorships and fundraising for bursaries, uniforms and food for the kids, are done. Their Trailblazer program is dedicated to improving academic success for its participants in the areas of science, math, arts, reading, economics, business, technology and by providing skilled assistance with homework and tutoring. Trailblazer program staff and volunteers focus students on setting higher educational aspirations by providing both direction, and the possibility for options beyond high school, such as university, college and entrepreneurship.