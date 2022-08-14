Women need to unite - says WC ANC’s first female chief whip

The ANC’s first woman chief whip in the Western Cape Provincial Legislature, Pat Lekker, wants to disrupt the status quo when it comes to women’s rights. Lekker, born Patronella Zingisa, said although the glass ceiling for women had been broken, there were still barriers - even in politics.

“We still have our struggles, as women,“ said Lekker, adding that the scourge of gender based violence (GBV) and femicide were the most glaring. “Unequal pay between men and women still remains a factor and in practice, especially in the private sector, African women are not even considered, especially in the Western Cape,” she said. Lekker said she was concerned that the Western Cape provincial government does not have a single head of department who was an African woman.

“The one at Infrastructure is acting, but that’s that,” Lekker told Weekend Argus. “Women constitute 51% of the population of the province and yet make up only 40% of the provincial cabinet. “With the recent cabinet vacancies, we would have thought the premier could add two more women to the cabinet to get 50/50 representation at least. Not so. So great strides still need to be made to ensuring that women take their rightful place in the Western Cape.”

Lekker, who was born and bred in Cape Town, said her parents’ generation thought that they would never see freedom. They shouted: “Freedom or death! Victory is certain!” but, according to Lekker, they never thought freedom would actually come in their lifetime. “It is the same with inequality, poverty and unemployment in our country, of which women bear the brunt of. But we will see freedom for women. “Maybe not in our lifetime but it will come just like freedom came for the oppressed peoples of this country,” she added.

She said at times she felt undermined by her male counterparts. “Well there are times where one would be undermined especially in a place such as the Western Cape Legislature. “It is male dominated and whites still seem to think they are in charge and workers act as if whites still have the last word. But we fight our way. We insist that we be heard and respected.”

However, as women “we need to unite”, she said. “We cannot allow men to divide us. Since we started, the DA had a woman as as chief whip so we try to advance our space as women.” Lekker said while she was not cherry-picked for her position, there were still those who would’ve rather seen her as the deputy chief whip.

“Structures and branches of the ANC showed confidence in me and as a result, I can truly say, my organisation supports me. I enjoy this confidence of branches of the ANC. “Daunting is not the right word because as an activist from my school days, one becomes familiar with the terrain. “You are schooled in how the ANC and politics works and I would imagine that it is precisely for this reason, that because the ANC thought of me experienced enough, to give me this task,” she added.

Lekker said her “lekker” times were spent surrounded by loved ones. “Home is home. Best what happens at home, stays at home. My privacy, and more importantly, the family I live with, their privacy, is important.” Asked if there were plans for children, she said: “Kids is a loose word in Africa. I have many kids. You should know about black tax.”