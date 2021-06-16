Worker ’attacks’ foreman on farm with implement

Cape Town - A 40-year-old man has appeared in court after he allegedly attacked a foreman with a farm tool in Schaapkraal, Philippi. The suspect made an appearance at the Athlone Magistrate’s Court yesterday on a charge of assault with the intent to do grievous bodily harm.

The drama unfolded on Saturday, June 12, just after 3pm while Jan Visagie, the farmer of Oom Jan's Farm in Varkensvlei Road and a foreman were attempting to carry out a breathalyser test one on of their workers. Visagie explained the worker refused to be tested and allegedly turned on the foreman, grabbing a farm tool which is used to gather and scrape manure from the ground. The foreman received blows to his head and arm while Visagie jumped into action to save his staff member.

"A worker was under the influence and the foreman and I were to test him but he refused to be tested," explained Visagie. "The foreman was carrying out the milking process for production when the worker grabbed the scraper which is used to scoop up manure. "It has a metal tip.

"The worker grabbed the scraper and pushed over the foreman and gave him (foreman) a few blows. "I grabbed him and the other workers came to assist me." Visagie said the injured worker was taken to their home and later transported to Groote Schuur Hospital.

The worker who became an alleged suspect then jumped into Visagie's minibus and attempted to flee the scene. The vehicle is used for the transportation of school children. Visagie said the swift reaction by the farm Agriform Plaaswag (their local neighbourhood watch) led to the suspect being apprehended and handed over to police.

"The Combi (minibus) was brought back to me and the suspect was arrested," said Visagie. "The foreman was taken to Groote Schuur hospital where he received stitches to his head and eye and has been left with a bruise on the eye. "We all gave statements to the police and we understand he made an appearance in court."