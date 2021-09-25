Workshop aims to turn youth from artists to the smartest

Cape Town - Hip Hop is not just a catchphrase or term for popular dancing or music. It is a beat with its own culture, fashion, colloquial language, movement, visual art and expression. BruinChild Media, a NPC, which started last year, together with various partners, will host a hip hop workshop in Eerste River next month.

The workshop, which takes place over the first three Saturdays in October, will include 10 young people from various communities in the Western Cape. The students will learn about hip hop and the technicalities of writing, marketing and branding. The workshop will also include life skills to help the students become strong and motivated individuals. Founder and chief executive of Rebelution Music and Media, Celeste Mitchell, will be a guest lecturer on October 2 and Tyrone da Silva, better known as DJ Eazy, and DJ Ready D will be guest lecturers on October 9.

Durane Plaatjies will facilitate during all three Saturdays. The MEC for Cultural Affairs and Sport, Anroux Marais, will be in attendance on the opening day to give a motivational talk to the youth at the event. Provincial Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport spokesperson Stacy McLean said: “By hosting events of this nature, which not only serves as a platform for artistic expression but also affords the younger generation arts-related participation. (This) (supports) personal development and perception of well being, which, in turn, builds inherent capacity and motivation for change.

“It is in this spirit of empowerment and social inclusivity, we trust all involved will absorb all that will be showcased in this workshop and wish them continued courage to share the stories untold before.” DJ Eazy said: “Traditionally, the hip hop workshop gives students broad and comprehensive exposure to the world of music. The workshop is a condensed version of a course or master class, and basically gives participants a taste of what to expect should they consider a career in music.” Celita Jenecker, who will attend the workshop, said: “I’m looking forward to gaining new experiences and definitely information that will evolve me as an artist. I’m hoping that the workshop can bring the best out of me as a musician and give me better insight into the music industry. I love the fact that hip hop music gives me the ability to transform poetry into rap songs and that hip hop music changes our view on how music should be.”

Also attending the workshop, Diego Muller said he is going to give his best at the workshop. “I love hip hop and how you can express yourself in a different way,” he said. Founder of the NPO, Alex Cupido, said the purpose of all of this is to help the candidates from being an artist to being the smartest.

“We are hoping to make an impact on these 10 youngsters, to show them a deeper level of artistry in their craft, to bring the best out of them by investing time and effort in them. We want them to have a new love for their music and to create the best music that they can for the world,” he said. Cupido worked with other youth NPO’s for five years before starting BruinChild Media. He used music and performing arts as a vehicle for change. “BruinChild Media continues its work with talented young people that do not have the resources to become professionals and successful in their craft. It’s all about the arts. We work with hip hop artists, singers, producers, beat makers, aspiring actors and much more, identifying the Western Cape next generation talent,” he added.