World-class Cape boats sought by international businessmen and defence forces

The year 2023 looks fruitful for local boat producers who are receiving a large volume of international buyers, including the Australian Defence Force.

Story continues below Advertisement

A local boat maker is the third-largest catamaran builder in the world and manufactures the most power catamarans globally, while another is sought by international businessman Elon Musk. The demand for Cape-made boats is growing with daily orders. This will see an increase in employment, boosting the economic growth in the Western Cape.

One such boat company is Gemini-Marine which is run by CEO Gerhard Neethling. Neethling said the demand has grown so much that they were building boats for export to countries such as Australia and the Netherlands. The company also supplies boats to the the National Sea Rescue Institute, which uses their rigid inflatable boats.

Story continues below Advertisement

Neethling said the quality of workmanship and their boats was being recognised worldwide and 97% of their stock was being shipped off. “Our current staff complement has almost doubled in the last year and now stands at about 158. South African boat manufacturers are growing in stature and are more and more seen as some of the most capable, quality and affordable options in the maritime industry worldwide. Alderman James Vos with a staff member in the boating industry. Picture supplied The City’s Mayco member for economic growth, James Vos, said the industry was booming and that international businessman Elon Musk had also signed a contract with Gemini-Marine.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Cape expertise is similarly sought-after when it comes to Rigid Inflatable Boats (RIBs) with local brands such as Gemini Marine producing for rescue and military organisations all over the world, including Olympic Games Security, the Australian Defence Force and State Emergency Services, the New Zealand Navy, and the United Nations. Last year, Gemini signed a contract with Elon Musk’s Space X to build the recovery boats for astronauts coming back to earth from the International Space Station. “There continues to be an incredible demand for Cape-made boats with Robertson and Caine confirming that they have received enough catamaran orders for every day of 2023. Through partnerships led by the City, we can reach new heights with Cape Town’s ocean economy while helping more Capetonians to source jobs. “In Cape Town specifically, the coastline around the metro contributes almost R40 billion to GDP per annum.”

He said Cape-based company Robertson and Caine has manufactured the smallest catamaran, which is solar-powered and will make its debut next year. Weekend Argus also approached the company for comment but did not receive feedback. “With marine manufacturing specifically, 70% of South Africa’s products in 2020 were made in the Western Cape. There continues to be an incredible demand for Cape-made boats with Robertson and Caine confirming that they have received enough catamaran orders for every day of 2023.

“Robertson and Caine has designed its smallest catamaran yet – the solar-powered Leopard 40 – which will debut at the 2023 Miami Boat Show, the biggest boat event in the world. “They are the third-largest catamaran builder in the world and manufactures the most powerful catamarans globally.” Vos said boat making companies in the Cape were not only sought after internationally but also award winning for their professionalism and skills.

“Another top company based in Cape Town is Voyage Yachts, which manufactures bespoke catamarans. One of the earliest catamaran producers in the city, Voyage Yachts has developed several new designs that have regularly won international awards,” he added. “The latest is the prestigious 2022 Cruising World Boat of the Year award for ‘Best Charter Boat’ for their Voyage 590. “As demand grows, so too is the need for an ever-expanding skilled workforce. This is one of the major reasons why the City has invested in the Blue Cape initiative. This specialised entity, a partnership with the V&A Waterfront, focuses on research and skills development in all areas of marine manufacturing, including boat-building, super yachts, and ocean sports, and how that links to related industries.”