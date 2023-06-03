Cape Town – World Clubfoot Day is marked globally on June 3 to raise awareness about the birth defect and to commemorate the birthday of Dr Ignaçio Ponseti, the pioneer of the Ponseti technique for treating the condition. Gaby Rademeyer, co-ordinator at STEPS, a non-profit organisation, explained clubfoot was when the foot or feet were twisted downwards and inwards in a rigid position.

"If left untreated, the child will be unable to wear shoes or walk normally, leading to a life of disability, isolation, and pain. “Unlike many other birth defects, clubfoot is treatable, and through this challenge, we want to raise awareness of how life-changing the Ponseti treatment for clubfoot is. It literally takes someone from disability to mobility," said Rademeyer. Rademyer said STEPS called for an increase in awareness of clubfoot, as well as highlights the need for an increase in the reach of clubfoot treatment programmes across more areas and to more children.

"This year, we are holding a challenge, called the ‘Shoelace Challenge’. The challenge is a collaboration with Achilleus in the Czech Republic. The call is for people to wear yellow, tie their shoelaces together, and then see how far they can run or walk. “Photographs or videos of the challenge are shared by people onto their social media (with the number of steps managed), tagging STEPS’ Facebook or Instagram pages." Lisakhanya Rulumeni is one of the children who had a clubfoot and went for successful treatment. She was born in October 2022 and had bilateral clubfoot in both feet.

Her mother, Zimkitha Rulumeni, did not know what was wrong with her daughter but did know that her feet did not look normal. Lisakhanya Rulumeni and his mother Zimkitha. Picture: Supplied. She was treated at Maitland Cottage Children’s Orthopaedic Hospital's clubfoot clinic. Zimkhitha said her child was now able to run and play like other children. "For me as a parent, I had no idea about clubfoot or what it was. The first time I saw it was when my daughter was born and I saw her feet. They did not look normal. The treatment went so well because I came and followed each and every step I was told to follow.