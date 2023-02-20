Cape Town - As the world celebrated World Day of Social Justice, Proveg International said that plant-based food promoted social justice. In 2007 the United Nations General Assembly declared February 20 as the annual World Day of Social Justice.

The General Assembly recognises that social development and social justice are indispensable for the achievement and maintenance of peace and security within and among nations, and that, in turn, social development and social justice cannot be attained in the absence of peace and security or the absence of respect for all human rights and fundamental freedoms. This year, the day is celebrated under the theme; "Overcoming Barriers and Unleashing Opportunities for Social Justice." Proveg said a plant-based diet can be a powerful opportunity to promote justice in agriculture and beyond.

"Those who are socially, economically, politically, or otherwise marginalised are disproportionately affected by climate change and environmental degradation, which is exacerbated by animal agriculture," it said. Proveg said animal agriculture not only significantly contributed to greenhouse gas emissions, but it is also a major driver of deforestation, which often impacts local communities negatively. "According to the UN Food and Agriculture Organization, agricultural expansion drove almost 90% of global deforestation between 2000 and 2018. Much of this can be attributed to livestock farming, which uses around 83% of global agricultural land, an area as big as North and South America combined. Nearly 70% of cleared land in the Amazon, the largest remaining tropical rainforest in the world, is used for cattle pasture."