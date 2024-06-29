Xanthea Limberg is back, full of energy

Cape Town - Look who’s back with a new act. Xanthea Limberg, erstwhile Mayco member for water and sanitation, is back in the mayoral exco taking over the energy portfolio. She takes over the reins from councillor Beverley van Reenen who was handed the portfolio in 2021.

According to Limberg, she is grateful for the opportunity, and looks forward to getting stuck into the portfolio. “I will be focused on the next phase of one of the mayor’s key priority programmes, which is the programme around ending load shedding, and enhancing the City of Cape Town’s resilience against load shedding,” she said. “I look forward to playing a key role through essentially assisting the City of Cape Town in transitioning what will be a new energy space.

“I don’t necessarily think it’s a comeback, I have always been around, just applying my time, energy, and efforts to other areas within the City.” Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis said Limberg previously occupied the energy Mayco portfolio during the exploratory years of independent power procurement and the City’s battles against red tape in the regulatory environment. “She is also linked to developments in the changing energy governance landscape as a City representative to the South African Local Government Association,” he said.

Limberg is stepping down as chairperson of sub-council 20, where she has been working alongside ward councillors for the past few years. She first joined the City council in 2011 and also previously served on the City’s Mayoral Committee in portfolios responsible for informal settlements, water, waste, and sanitation. “It is sad to walk away from that, but I believe they are all capable of continuing the work we have started,” Limberg said.

But a few years back, she made headlines when it was rumoured she had falsified her qualifications. This led to the DA’s federal executive investigating her and others accused of lying about their credentials. Although she was cleared of any wrongdoing, at the time DA federal council chairperson Helen Zille said the federal legal commission panel found no intent to deceive, but found her guilty of negligence with a CV submitted to the provincial executive. Zille claimed Limberg would pay a considerable fine as an appropriate punishment, and could start rebuilding her life.

Limberg told Weekend Argus she has moved on from that stage. “That matter was essentially resolved and finalised some years ago. I don’t have any concerns in that regard, and I think the party has also been quite clear in communicating the outcome of that particular issue.” Limberg said some will attempt to bring up the qualifications saga, but her past is over and she is only focusing on the work ahead.