EFF member Xolani Jack (inset) was shot dead at his home in Thembani, Khayelitsha. Picture: Ayanda Ndamane African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - A sea of red berets swarmed through the streets of Thembokwezi, ward 18, in Khayelitsha on Thursday evening for the memorial service of Economic Freedom Fighter, Xolani Jack. The fighter was being honoured at an emotional yet jubilant musical affair at Zola Business School in Thembani, just metres away from where his life was taken. Jack is the second EFF Ward 90 leader to be brutally murdered in the area this year. Thirty-year-old Khuliswa Nondala was shot in the upper body in her Site C home earlier this year. The young fighter and mother to a 15-year-old boy died of her injuries on the scene. No arrests have been made in her case and the motive for her murder is still not known.

Jack was chairperson of the EFF's ward 90 and served as a staff member in the party's provincial office.

During his memorial service Jack was hailed as a “ground-force activist to be reckoned with” who had helped open many of the party's branches. Jack joined the party in February 2013, though his family did not understand his great interest in the party, they accepted that he “was a true politician”.

EFF provincial chairman, Melikhaya Xego told the crowd of over 500 that Jack's passing was a loss to the party. “He was a true activist, you would always find him at the forefront of every struggle. He wasn't afraid of hijacking and leading struggles that were not even those of the EFF and he would say to me ‘there should always be a red beret at the front of every struggle, every community member is a potential EFF voter and supporter,” said Xego.

Close friend, Jane Sili told Weekend Argus that “he was a legend and an icon in his own right. At such a young age, I am in awe and asking myself "what have I done?" He touched and changed so many lives for the better. I'm sad he didn't get the honour and respect he clearly deserved after hearing the praises and seeing the jubilation at his memorial service. Gone too soon, Jack you will forever remain in our hearts.

His younger brother, Siya Jack said he has suffered a great loss and does not know how he will begin to journey on without his brother who often called him in an emotional state telling him how much he loved him and their family. Xolani is my only brother and we used to call each other kabawo (my father’s son). The most thing I will miss about him will be him telling me "Kabowo I may say this everyday but I love you all, don't ever forsake me "he would usual say this already in tears. He had such a big heart and always celebrated my achievements more than I did. My brother was a selfless man, He would give up everything to see others around him happy,” said Siya.

Friends and neighbours recalled how dapper he looked in his party regalia. “I would often call him a red ant when he wore his party overall,” laughed Faith Gumede. “And he would respond with a smile,” she recalled.

