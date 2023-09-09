Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLWeekend ArgusNewsSportLifestyleEntertainmentOpinion
Independent Online | Weekend Argus
Search IOL
IOLWeekend ArgusNewsSportLifestyleEntertainmentOpinion
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Saturday, September 9, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

You can do anything if you put your mind to it

Lenny Henry at Dudley Library during the launch of his children’s book. Picture:Supplied.

Lenny Henry at Dudley Library during the launch of his children’s book. Picture:Supplied.

Published 3h ago

Share

“You Can Do Anything, Tyrone“ is a fantastic fun tale of imagination and adventure from the award-winning comedian and actor, Sir Lenny Henry.

In the book, Tyrone is going to build a brilliant rocket ship out of building blocks and go on an adventure to the moon. There’s just one problem: the blocks won't work and Tyrone quickly loses his temper.

Luckily, Grandad Cleveland is on hand to show him that with self-belief, a bit of determination and a lot of imagination, there’s nothing Tyrone can’t do.

The book teaches children the importance of a growth mindset to help them reach their goals. It is an entertaining rhyming story filled with love, family and fun, and brilliantly brought to life by illustrator Salomey Doku.

Henry said the story was about the relationship between Tyrone and granddad Cleveland.

“It’s about a little boy who expresses his bond with his granddad because his mum is a nurse and his granddad is acting as primary carer and is basically looking after him,” said Henry.

He said that a lot of Tyrone came from when he was young and how what he had read had fuelled his imagination.

“Tyrone is lucky he’s got his granddad as I never had a granddad or grandma, and my mum and dad were working all the time and my mum was doing three jobs, so it felt like we never saw her.

“When we did, it was great as we always had food on the table and clothes on our backs. But she never read to us as she wanted to have her time after work, so for me to be able to create a universe where there’s a kid who has adventures with his granddad and he reads stories to him is lovely.”

The book was published in July and is available in book stores and online.

Related Topics:

Cape Town2023Weekend Read