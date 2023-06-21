Young Cape speed climber receives sponsorship to compete at Youth World Championships

Sara Adams is climbing her way to her dreams as she is set to compete at the the IFSC Youth World Championships in Seoul, South Korea, in August.

Her dream has now become a reality as she received new climbing equipment needed for the competition as well as a monetary contribution of R40 000 from a company, Altius Africa. This was just the turbo-boost the teen needed! Altius provides specialist training and certification for work at height and industrial abseiling applications, and the supply of PPE and equipment to the industry. It has the only physical walk-in shop front for the rope access trade. Izak Steyn, a director at the company, said they heard about Sara when the company's bookkeeper sent them her BackaBuddy link.

Steyn said they have decided to cover her costs because the rope access industry was born from the rock climbing sport and the techniques associated with safely operating at height. “Many rope access technicians actively participate in rock climbing in their free time. Being at height is an absolute passion with all of Altius’s management and staff , and we would like to see Sara represent South Africa and the sport on a global stage. Climbers looking out for other climbers.” Sara Adams is now preparing for the Championships. Picture: Supplied Altius managed to put forward a selection of new climbing equipment needed as well as the monetary contribution of R40 000

An ecstatic Adams said knowing that she will be able to attend the World Championships has given her a massive confidence boost and she is motivated to do her best to show her appreciation to everyone who supports her. “I’m very excited and happy to live my dream of climbing. When I got the news I experienced a great sense of happiness and gratefulness for what Altius is doing for me and all others that have donated.” She shared that she is most excited about the fact that she will be able to go to Seoul, South Korea, to participate in her first international competition and meet athletes from other countries.

“Seoul, here I come. Thank you Altius and all those who supported me. I cannot thank you enough!”, the teen smilingly quipped. Ishkah Taliep, Sara’s mom, said understanding Sara's passion for her sport left her overwhelmed with emotion, “I could not stop the tears as it was stressful that we had not yet reached the target needed for her trip but Izak and Altius are making that happen along with all other donations received to date.”