Young CEO set to disrupt the media market

Zareef Minty may be a chief executive of a media company started here in South Africa, but his vision for Afribiz Media is set on positioning the company as a global player. At 29 years, Minty was appointed early this year to lead the billion-rand company, set to redefine the media landscape.

He was also recognised as a Forbes Africa under 30 achiever in 2018. “We saw a gap in the media space and created a turnkey service that has global accessibility. We are able to get global business and want to bring in that global revenue,” said Minty. The company has clinched a partnership deal with Miss World SA and also holds a licence for the TED Talks by respected experts.

Minty also wants to change the global narrative about Africa. “Our vision is massive. We want to disrupt the traditional marketing and public relations space and take amazing South African talent and place it on a global platform. Afribiz Media provides a comprehensive range of media services, including social media management and branding. We provide excellence.” Launched in June – the Youth Month in South Africa – Afribiz Media has already started its aggressive strategy to grow its footprint and have a bigger market share by purchasing online platforms and magazines.

“We are growing exponentially and want to expand the business in Africa and the Middle East within the next seven years.” Minty says 85 % of the company’s employees will be under the age of 35. “The current economic climate, coupled with high unemployment rates and alarming skills shortages, sends a loud and clear message to all politicians, strategists, entrepreneurs and employers: we need to increase our efforts and tackle the triple burden of unemployment, poverty and inequality that continues to plague our nation,” he said.

A qualified lawyer, Minty is also passionate about motivating the youth on skills development. He wrote a book called Empire, which teaches young people tips on how to improve their mindset and become successful. “I often tell entrepreneurs that they need to persevere, they will go through rejection, but determination is key.”