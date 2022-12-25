Young couple who died in freak W Cape car crash ‘just couldn’t be without each other’

Cape Town: Armandt le Roux and Cailin Fourie have been through nearly every cardinal stage of their short life together — and now death. The duo's romantic love story abruptly ended on Friday when both perished in a horror car crash just outside the calm-imbued town of Uniondale, Western Cape.

Le Roux, 20, and Fourie, 19, both students at North-West University, were on their way to Johannesburg when the tragedy struck.They were in Mossel Bay for two weeks with Fourie's family and would have spent Christmas with Le Roux's loved ones. However, the head-on freak collision sent them on a "life-long vacation" to heaven, Fourie's sister, Chariska Fourie told Weekend Argus. "They were larger than life, too big for this world ... my sister is definitely singing for the angels. She adored singing, especially choirs," said Fourie, sobbing inconsolably.

"She had a giant voice and a giant personality. As a family we're shattered but we know she's singing in heaven," she said, adding that Le Roux made her sister "very happy". "Armandt was incredibly smart, a character of note. They have been together since my sister was in Grade 9; they just couldn’t be without each other," said Chariska. "Their Christmas presents are still underneath the tree ... Cailin loved Christmas, she was always so excited to dish out presents."

Armandt le Roux and his two siblings, Arno and Liandri. SUPPLIED Le Roux’s older brother, Anro echoed Chariska’s sentiments, saying: “Armandt was the sunshine child in our family ... he [was] the youngest of five grandchildren and the apple of my grandmother’s eye.” Anro added: “He was my grandfather's right hand man and could always fix everything. He never said no to anyone. If you asked Armandt to do something, you knew he would do the job to the best of his ability. Although he was the youngest, everyone in the family always called him if they wanted to know something about everyday physical things. “Everyone always enlisted Armandt to be the ‘foreman’ for every big project, especially projects we tackled at our house nestled at the Vaal River -- Armandt's very favorite place on Earth and where he and Cailin were heading before the fatal crash. That's why he wanted to drive so early because he wanted to get to the river,” said Arno.

Le Roux’s sister, Liandri said people always thought the two of them were twins. “Armandt effortlessly helped people without ever putting himself first. He was only 11 months younger than me so he was actually my twin, people always thought we were twins. He used to sort me out at the flat at university -- kept the garden in front of my room in tact and had a great impact on everyone's lives and treated everyone with the greatest respect, no matter who the other person was,” said Liandri. “He always called me ‘LallaLap’ and I will cherish that forever.”

A photographer who took pictures of Le Roux and Fourie three days before their demise said the duo were a story meant to move people. "I wish everyone could have seen and felt the light that literally shone through them," Vasti Spiller told Weekend Argus. "I remember telling them to run towards the ocean and kept calling for them to come back, but as the sun came up and they looked at each other ... the world felt quiet and it was just them," said Spiller.