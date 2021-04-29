Young creatives set to benefit at free music workshop

Cape Town - Young creatives from Kayamandi in Stellenbosch will get a chance to sharpen their skills when industry experts talk to them.

The workshop organiser and chairperson of Ziyawamo Arts, Mzura Khuse said this is not the first workshop they have held.

“The reason for these workshops is to develop young creatives,” he said.

Khuse said the programme is aimed at educating and empowering disadvantaged young talented creatives, so they can have a better business understanding of the industry they want to go into.

He said in knowing the business side of the industry will not only benefit the creatives but it will also empower recording artists to have a better understanding of the kinds of deals and opportunities they will be exposed to.

Khuse said the opportunities may include but not limited to, recording deals, live performances, endorsement deals etc.

He said because of Covid-19 this is their first workshop for the year and all regulations will be followed.

Khuse said the workshops have been growing since their inception in 2015 and the response has been a positive one.

“The response we have been getting has been positive and we are growing strength by strength everyday,” he said.

He said they even have bursaries now they offer to participants so they can go to school and learn more about the industry.

The workshop will be held at Corridor Art Centre, Kayamandi from 9am to 1pm and it is free of charge.

If one is interested they can register via WhatsApp on +27 679619211 and they must be from the age of 18 years to 35.

There will be prizes to be won.

Weekend Argus