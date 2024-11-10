Young Humanitarian Awards: Celebrating young unsung heroes

Cape Town - At Cedar High School, in Mitchells Plain, a beacon of hope shines more brightly than ever, as students are recognised for their selfless efforts to improve their community. The Young Humanitarian Awards, an initiative started by the passionate and dedicated Shaheeda Duncan, have become a symbol of hope and encouragement for pupils who go above and beyond to make a difference.

At the ceremony these young changemakers are awarded for their courage, kindness, and dedication to improving the lives of others. The story of the Young Humanitarian Awards began in 2022, during a challenging period for the school. Cedar High was facing a negative trend, with many parents pulling their children out of the school, and some pupils themselves feeling disheartened. It was in the midst of this tough moment that Duncan realised the need for a program to recognise and honour the students who were quietly working behind the scenes, making a positive impact in their community.

“I went around to the classes and I asked for all the learners who were involved in projects across the Cape Flats to join me during an interval,” Shaheeda recalls. “We knew who the top students were, the ones excelling in academics, sports, and arts, but we didn’t know who was volunteering in children’s ministries, working in feeding schemes, teaching at madressas, or simply being kind and considerate in everyday life. These kids deserved to be recognised too.” The first Young Humanitarian Awards event was held in 2022, and it was a modest beginning.

Shaheeda didn’t have a sponsor at first, but she was determined. “I went around looking for sponsors,” she said. It wasn’t easy, but the Cedar staff, family, and friends all pitched in, and that’s how the magic began.” The support was overwhelming. By 2023, the program received 50% of its funding from Kryterion, a company based in Century City, and the other half from the Rotary Club of Kirstenbosch.

The school also invited 20 brave kids to be honoured at the awards. Picture: Supplied Each year, the Young Humanitarian Awards shines a spotlight on a different group of students who have worked tirelessly to make their community a better place. This year’s theme was “The Heart,” symbolising the compassion and love these young people bring to the world. They also invited 20 brave children, who themselves are standing tall above their challenges. These kids according to Shaheeda are either in a wheelchair, have dwarfism or cancer warriors.

Each recipient received a crocheted heart from the principal Belinda Groeneveldt, a token of appreciation for their exceptional humanitarian efforts. “Our learners are so proud, as are their parents,” said Groeneveldt. “These students may not always be in the spotlight, but their impact is felt deeply. They work quietly, behind the scenes, making a difference. They’re considerate, kind, and selfless. It’s an honour to recognise them in this way.”

15-year-old Jericho Foster, who was a recipient of the principal’s award, was recognised for his undying love for serving his community. Jericho Foster received the principals award. Picture: Supplied The Grade 9 pupil even started his own NonProfit Organisation, The Jericho Foster Outreach Team which focuses on feeding the underprivileged, having fun days for kids, Christmas parties and much more. “I am so grateful for the award and to God for giving me this opportunity,” he said.

Another awardee, Charline Hama, was recognised for her caring nature and leadership as the president of the Interact Club, a group dedicated to community outreach. Since Grade 8, Charline has been leading initiatives to help homeless people, including distributing food and clothing, and organising outings for elderly people at old age homes. “I didn’t expect to receive the award,” Charline said.