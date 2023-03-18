Young man from Khayelitsha entertain kids with his mobile cinema

Cape Town - Buhle Sithela from Khayelitsha brings the world of cinema to children in his area. He studied Events Management at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology and got the cinema idea while working as an intern at a drive-in cinema.

“I was inspired to bring the cinema experience to my community. I saw that in townships there are few accessible cinema facilities and I wanted to bring that experience. We started fundraising by cleaning community bins and used profit to purchase equipment and build up,” said Sithela. The cinema is mobile, and they go to different communities to inspire children with animation, short films and features. They depend on donations for funding. However, they have another ways of bringing money in to sustain the programme. The cinema can be booked by people hosting birthdays or youth events.

Entry is free, and they set up in different venues like churches and community halls. To make the experience even more exciting for kids, they serve snacks and lunch after film discussions. Film discussions are held after every movie. This is where they discuss what the kids have learnt from the movie or what the movie was about.

His mother, Bongiwe Ndongeni, said that from day one, she knew that she had to help her son wherever she could. “I have to do the cooking myself because I know how sensitive kids’ stomachs can be. You need to make sure that everything is clean so that they do not catch stomach bugs,” said Ndongeni. She said that working with kids can be tough sometimes, but you need to be caring and friendly around them all the time.