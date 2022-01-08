Young man tortured and kidnapped now missing for more than 200 days

Cape Town - It has been just over 200 days since Vinchernico Theron vanished without a trace, believed to have been allegedly kidnapped and tortured. His mother, Charmaine Curtis, places banners outside of their home in Tafelsig, Mitchells Plain, daily praying he would be found and never to be forgotten.

The mother of Vinchernico Theron of Tafelsig daily places banners outside her home in Tafelsig.The young man is missing since June last year. Picture: Brendan Magaar African News Agency (ANA) The banners showcase Theron’s photograph who was expected to celebrate his 21st birthday in April. On the wall outside of her home, Curtis writes messages reminding the public about the case and also makes appeals. This week’s message read: “212 days missing, 11 arrested, 10 in jail and 1 out on bail.’’

The State is set to prove the 11 suspects, with the main accuse, Wayne Jacobs, allegedly kidnapped Theron on June 7 last year and tortured him. It is believed Theron was beaten, burnt and bundled into a car. The suspects were last seen along Swartklip road.

The suspects are facing charges of kidnapping and attempted murder. Ten are in custody and one, the father of one of the suspects, is out on bail. Curtis has been attending proceedings at the Mitchells Plain Magistrate’s Court since the arrests.

Police said the search for the man continued and confirmed the case. Curtis said the banners symbolised that her son was still missing and not forgotten. She had last seen her son the day before his disappearance after he had slept at a friend’s home.

“I hang the banner daily and I do an update because he was loved by me as a mother and the community and we will not forget and give up,” she said. “My son was not an angel, yes he smoked dagga but not every day. He was respectful towards his elders. I saw him last on June 6, the day before he went missing when he came for lunch.” She said soon after his disappearance police made a breakthrough and arrested five suspects and later an additional six, four of whom are known to Theron.

“One of the suspects, Veronique de Jongh, I made an additional case against her after she shouted in the street that I will never see my child again,” she said. “The one suspect is the father of one of the accused and is 62 already. “The police case is that they kidnapped my son, burnt him, they believe with boiling water and tortured him and placed him inside a vehicle and dumped him along Swartklip road.

“He has not yet been found and that is why there is an attempted murder case. “I will continue going to court, I have been there from the start.” A missing person’s case was also reported to the organisations Track n Trace and Western Cape Missing Persons Unit.