Members of 2nd Chance, from left: Jarryd Smith, Denzil Moses and Blake Williams. Supplied

Cape Town - Young men are stepping up in order to stop gender-based violence. 2nd Chance, a public benefit organisation (PBO), launched its Rise Up campaign this month in response to the upsurge in gender-based violence in South Africa.

The purpose of the campaign is to empower young men with practical tools that will help them respect women, protect children and add value to society.

The organisation will be working in 15 schools in the Western Cape and 15 schools in the Eastern Cape over the next three months. They will focus on a number of topics, including the trauma pupils may have experienced, decision making, healthy mindsets and substance abuse.

This week, 2nd Chance visited Norman Henshilwood High School in Constantia.

Joshua Lategan, a Grade 10, pupil said: “I learnt that I should not base my choices on my emotions and rather think before I act.

“Gender-based violence has increased drastically over the past two to three years and I feel that people should take a stand against it, but in the right way. I highly dislike what certain men are doing to our women and children of our country. They are damaging our future and it needs to end now.”

Tyrese Bruintjies, a Grade 11 pupil said: “The Rise Up campaign is a great initiative. It inspires people to do good and become a better person.”

Jarryd Smith, 2nd Chance founder, said: “We see on a daily basis the effects of the absent father or healthy role models. We felt compelled to design a programme that equips young boys on what a respectful man looks like, what a healthy role model looks like and how to practically be a man that adds value to society.

“We want to help young men heal from their past so they can move forward in life in a healthy and positive way,” he said.

If you would like to help or get involved in the Rise Up campaign, email [email protected]

