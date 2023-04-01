Young Muay Thai fighter set for international stage

Jiyaad Diedricks, 17, has set his goals high in the Muay Thai sport to become one of the youngest and most successful fighters in South Africa and abroad. Muay Thai teaches the youth self love and disciple.

Jiyaad Diedricks, 17, has set his goals high in the Muay Thai sport to become one of the youngest and most successful fighters in South Africa and abroad. Muay Thai, which is known for the use of knees, clinching, and elbows, caught the young Jiyaad in September 2021 and soon helped him to develop greater emotional stability, confidence, and assertiveness. “This sport makes me more confident in myself and has taught me discipline and self respect.

“Muay Thai became my lifestyle as I grew in love with the sport,” said Jiyaad. During the first week of October, Jiyaad will be fighting in Thailand to represent South Africa in a competition that will be held in Bangkok. He said he is very excited and hopes to gain more experience and learn more useful techniques.

“I’m also looking forward to fighting in Thailand. “The trip is worth approximately R45 000, and my parents have supported me in all conditions regarding my Muay Thai journey. “However, a little more help will be appreciated so that my dreams of becoming a professional fighter can be realised,” said Jiyaad.

His coach, Rayana Ameeroedien, who is the World Professional Muaythai Federation Women’s Bantamweight world champion and owner of Rays Muay asnd Thai Fitness Academy in Ottery, said the sport helps the youth to strengthen both the mind and the body. She said Jiyaad has enormous potential, and she is excited for his future in this sport. “It’s an incredible journey watching a completely raw individual, hone his talent and watch him put those skills together in competition.