Young muso takes top prize in high school jam

Cape Town - Being able to express himself through music keeps him motivated and driven, and this time it led him to victory at a guitar competition. Anekin Pockpass, 18, won the best high school guitarist award and was the overall winner at the annual Classical Guitar Competition hosted by Edgemead High School last month. The event which was held virtually, because of the Covid-19 pandemic, saw more than 100 participants enter from across the City. It was open to primary and high school guitarists of all levels, from beginner to advanced. Anekin said that he always strived for perfection and to please his audience. “I’m immensely grateful for the opportunities I’ve been given and I give a great deal of gratitude to Edgemead High School for that.

“Knowing that I’ve left an impression of my expression of the music on someone that is not known to this type of music makes me remember of how I felt when I started playing,” he said.

The Grade 12 Settlers High School learner played a piece called Fandanguillo by Spanish composer Joaquín Turina.

“This piece has a lot of sentimental value to me as the first time I heard it was at a concert in 2017 when it was played by James Grace.

“The way James Grace caressed the guitar and brought about sounds of delight, with a relatively light and simple melody left my jaw dropping and wanting more. It felt nearly right for me to end my high school classical guitar journey with one of the few pieces that made me feel that there is a greater meaning and beauty to classical music than one perceives,” he said.

Anekin has been playing the guitar since the age of 10 but was never passionate about it until high school.

“I had this friend in Grade 8 who had also played guitar but played a style that was like a mystery to me known as the classical technique.

“Hearing him play for the first time was like my mind going through a frenzy, questions of ’how?’ and ’what?’ dwindled in my mind. I was in complete amazement and It made me realise that I too could play just like that if I practised and put in the hard work.

“Thus stuck with me till this day and made me want other people to feel the same way I did back then,” he said.

On the academic front, Anekin plans to study a Bachelor of Music in performance at the University of Cape Town in 2021.

His father, Angelo, described him as a very hard-working, diligent, humble and caring person.

“I am very proud and I believe the sky's the limit.

“Anekin is really stubborn when it comes to playing guitar as it’s all he likes doing, but we admire his perseverance and we all want to see him achieve his dreams as to what every parent wants for their kids.

"I feel Anekin is capable of great things and he has a bright future ahead of him,” he said.

Weekend Argus