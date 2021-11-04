Young Roses fundraiser to showcase local talent

Cape Town - A performance group from Mfuleni, known as Young Roses of Talent will be hosting an all-day art performance fundraising event aimed at showcasing Cape Town’s local talent. The event, which will be hosted at Chris Hani hall on November 6, is aimed to spear youth development through arts and culture and raise funds for Young Roses of Talent.

The event will host 28 different art organisations from townships all around Cape Town and the line-up will include everything from poetry, hip--hop, plays, musical performances and dance. Young Roses of Talent’s founder, Simphiwe Lindani said that the art and performance industry was hit the hardest during the pandemic. He said that in an effort to find sponsorship for the community group, he aimed to coordinate events that would showcase their work. “We are determined to not only showcase our own talents and potential in the industry, but to showcase that talent can be found all around Cape Town. The event will have something for everyone and will exhibit acts from different art forms.”

Actress for the Young Roses of Talent group, Thandiwe Mavuya said that the event would be the perfect scene for theatre fanatics and will cater for people of all ages. “Prepare to be amazed. We are a group of passionate performers who love art and deliver high quality performances. When I perform, I feel inspired and empowered, I live for art performance.” Mavuya said that art groups are a great way to inspire and engage with the youth in a positive manner. She added that social and cultural activities could empower the youth to seek alternative means of employment and steer away from substance abuse.

One of the art groups that will be participating in the event is the New Tribe Arts Production. The group’s leader, Zimakazi Krwabasini said that their performance is titled ‘We are blind by love’ and aims to highlight the issue of GBV in South Africa. “The production piece tells the story of how South African women suffer at the hands of men. Through art production we are able to tell the stories of our people on a more intimate level.” Tickets will be sold at the door for R20, curtains will open at 12pm and the event will be concluded at 8pm.