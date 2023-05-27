Young scientists receive awards at Indonesia science competition

Cape Town - A group of exceptional young scientists from South Africa received an award after successfully showcasing their scientific research at the grand final of the Indonesia International Science, Technology and Engineering Competition (ISTEC) in Bali. They won the opportunity to present their research projects at the ISTEC while competing at the Eskom Expo International Science Fair (ISF) which was held in December last year.

The four learners were all awarded medals. Luke Boswell (Grade 9) from Pearson High School in Port Elizabeth and Matthew Crouch (Grade10) from Paul Roos Gimnasium in Stellenbosch were both awarded gold medals. Zariah Parker (Grade10) from Star College Cape Town and Ndzhaka Mukela Siweya (Grade 12) from Khanyisa Learning Centre in Giyani, Limpopo, were awarded silver medals.

Matthew said it was a good competition to work towards and he learnt so much about the different cultures in Indonesia. “I would like to encourage future young scientists to be curious about everything and not afraid to ask questions. Be passionate about what you do and look at negative results or failures as growth experiences on a journey to ultimate success,” said Matthew. Zariah said that taking part in the science fair was an amazing experience and it had granted her many new opportunities.

“I had lots of fun, learnt many new things, tried new foods, met wonderful young scientists, saw amazing views and made unforgettable memories. Future young scientists should remember that science is not just a collection of facts and formulas; it is a journey of wonder, curiosity, and relentless pursuit. Embrace the beauty of the unknown, relish in the joy of discovery, and let your passion for science light your path,” said Parker. Annami van Rooyen, the subject head of natural sciences at Paul Roos Gimnasium, said they were extremely proud of Matthew and were excited to welcome him back home. “He did an amazing job in Bali and continued to impress the judges with his project. The Expo teachers at PRG want to thank Matthew for taking on this opportunity with both hands and for making such a success of it,” said Van Rooyen.