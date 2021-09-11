Your chance to win a gourmet braai platter and wine tasting

CAPE TOWN - In celebration of our diverse heritage, Benguela Cove will be hosting a Heritage Day Braai on September 24.

Attendees of the braai stand the chance to win a gourmet braai platter and wine tasting for two. The first five readers to call or email and book, using the reference “ARGUS GIVEAWAY”, stand to win this fantastic prize.

Benguela Cove is an exquisite destination for both locals and tourists to visit, catering for all age groups and offering a traditional experience to everyone from traditional wine lovers, foodies and large families.

The Cape Winelands and the popular coastal town of Hermanus offer the most beautiful sight-seeing attractions and retreats for families to enjoy this spring. The braai will be hosted in true South African style, with a delicious variety of food and local festivities.