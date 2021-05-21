Youth dialogue aims to empower young people to host events

Cape Town - Aimed at empowering the youth the Cape Town, Youth in Events Dialogue will take place tomorrow.

Event organiser Mzura Khuse said the program is aimed at empowering the youth about how to organise and host events.

He said many youths from disadvantaged backgrounds want to be event organisers but have no knowledge of how to go about it.

“Youth wake up wanting to host an event, once they get posters and speakers they think that is it, not knowing there’s a business side to it,” said Khuse.

He said they will be teaching them all about organising the events and other guidelines needed for hosting.

Khuse said most of the youth would love to study events management but because of money, they are not able to.

He said he hopes that those in attendance will leave the dialogue having learnt something.

He said the speakers will be coming from different fields in events’ management and they also invited a speaker from the LGBTI community, who is also an event organiser.

“I invited LGBTI people because I want them to spread the word in the fight against the killings of their community, because when they host events of awareness it is only their community that attends, they don’t reach the people they need to educate,” said Khuse.

LGBTI activist and events organiser Luxolo Ndlovu said he will be talking about his journey as an event organiser for the LGBTI community.

“It is not easy for us to organise events because people always get the wrong idea when you approach them either to ask for help or inviting them to your event,” he said.

Ndlovu said he wants to empower the youth about never giving up on their dream, no matter the obstacles.

“I started out with no sponsorship at all on my events because no one wanted to be associated with our community, but I never gave up.” said Ndlovu.

The event will take place at the Noluthando Hall in Crossroads.

Weekend Argus