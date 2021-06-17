Youth Month a time for corporations and communities to get involved in youth development

Cape Town - June is a month designated to not only celebrate the diversity of South African youth but also a time for corporations and communities to get involved in youth development and guidance. Knowing first-hand the challenges of navigating through life as a young person, author Nevi Letcher speaks to this in her book “Mind Your Own Business”, an entrepreneurial read for the youth.

Letcher explained that he believed that his book will inspire and encourage the youth during their journeys of self discovery and progression in life. In hindsight, Letcher said she recalled how daunting it was for her throughout her younger years trying to navigate through life without the comfort of real direction and the confusion of accumulating advice from several sources at a time. “I had big dreams and no vehicle to get me to realising my goals. There has been incredible evolution since then and we are in a place where we have so much choice when it comes to tools and resources,” said Letcher.

The book, which is aimed at shaping the thinking and nurturing the mindset of school leavers and university graduates, will equip young people with 12 crucial lessons that feature in the book, aimed at fast-tracking several avenues of success and support needed by South Africa’s diverse youth. When asked how she got started in business, Letcher said that she often reveals that it is deep motivators and personal qualities that drove her to make her “big idea” a reality. “I discovered that there’s no ‘magic pill’ that effortlessly launches you out of your cubicle of confinement and into the free world of entrepreneurship. The truth is, great success in business grows from just one, tiny seed.”

Letcher stated that the book was written in the hope that young people will identify a similar entrepreneurial seed, within themselves. The book is recommended to those in favour of training their thoughts toward a growth mindset, learning how to navigate through challenging situations and creating the confidence to make their dreams come true. Recently she spoke about her journey, in a Facebook Live event with the Weekend Argus.