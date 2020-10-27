Zane Killian in court for alleged involvement in William Booth’s attempted murder

Cape Town – Zane Killian, the man accused of Lieutenant-Colonel Charl Kinnear’s murder, appeared in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on two new charges for the attempted murder of prominent attorney William Booth. The two new charges include conspiracy to commit murder and fraud. Killian is accused number five with four suspects previously arrested for the attempted murder on Booth. Booth was in his garage at his home in Higgovale on April 9 when gunmen opened fire on him. He escaped unharmed. Killian has been linked to tracking and tracing the attorney's phone.

The State will look at combining the bail application with the Kinnear bail application, on November 27.

Killian’s lawyer Eric Bryer said they were attempting to consolidate the matter for the accused, so he would have one bail hearing instead of two for the separate cases.

“We are applying to the State to consolidate the matter to have one bail hearing instead of two. Representations will be made to the State today for consideration, and they’ve undertaken to come back to us by the 10th of November with a decision, and then we’ll know where we stand.”

Killian is also said to have tracked and traced Kinnear leading up to his assassination last month. Now police are investigating a link with Killian allegedly also tracking Booth.

He will be held at Goodwood Police Station.

Weekend Argus