Zeus back home after 20 months









Matthew Harebottle has been reunited with Zeus, his Staffordshire bull terrier, who went missing 20 months ago. Picture: Supplied Cape Town- “Reunited and it feels so good, reunited ‘cos we understood.” This was the case for Matthew Harebottle, who was reunited with his best friend, Zeus, this week. Zeus, a Staffordshire bull terrier, went missing 20 months ago. People’s Dispensary for Sick Animals (PDSA) volunteer Yvonne Read was alerted by a neighbour to a dog roaming in the streets of Athlone this week. Read searched for more than three hours before she found Zeus. He was taken to the PDSA hospital in Bridgetown. The veterinarians said he had mange, a highly contagious skin disease found in dogs. He was scanned for a microchip and detected one. PDSA then contacted Harebottle. The Sea Point resident said it was an unbelievable feeling.

“I am still in shock, but it is heart-warming to have him back at home. It’s sad to see the state he’s in, but with the proper love and care he will be his good old self in no time.

Zeus went missing 20 months ago. Picture: Supplied





“During the period he was missing, there were a lot of hopefuls saying they might have seen him. This was one of my first thoughts when I received the call to say he was found. As the conversation went on I did not have any words to say because it was really overwhelming,” added the 26-year-old.

“I was always hopeful when he was missing and you hear everyone telling their stories about how their dogs come back after a month or two months, etc. As time goes by, you expect the worst. My thought was that he was taken for dog-fighting, either dead or put in a good home.

“There were too many emotions when I got to hold him. I was so happy to see him, but at the same time heartbroken. I wondered what he had been through all that time,” said Harebottle.

Royal Canin SA have offered a three-month supply of skin support food for Zeus.

“Yvonne is an angel on earth for just going out and doing amazing things. PDSA and Royal Canin SA has also played a major role,” said Harebottle.

He added that he wouldn’t forget Zeus’s third birthday. Every human year is seven dog years. This made Zeus 21 on his third birthday.

“We had a party for him and all my friends brought him a present. We even had some treats and a hat,” he said.

Zeus went missing in Rondebosch in February 2018.

“At the time, I was staying with four other people in Rondebosch and it was load-shedding. We left the gate on manual, so that we can get in and out of the house. The gate must have been open a bit and that’s how he got out.”

PDSA Bridgetown hospital manager Veronica Nel said: “We were all crying when they were reunited. I remember calling Matthew to tell him the good news and he said ‘it can’t be’. To experience this first-hand was special.”

Weekend Argus