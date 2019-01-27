Helen Zille reiterated her call for tax boycotts, stating that if voters again voted in favour of corruption, it would be time for additional methods. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Outgoing Western Cape Premier Helen Zille may not be out of a job after the elections. That is if the outcomes of the Zondo commission into state capture do not result in the prosecution of guilty parties that will lead to jail time.

On Saturday, Zille reiterated her call for tax boycotts on Twitter, stating that if voters again voted in favour of corruption, it would be time for additional methods.

“I’m waiting to see how many people get prosecuted and land in jail in a reasonable amount of time after the Zondo commission. If they do not, just watch me. I will be organising the #TaxRevolt. I have tried the electoral route for years. Voters seem to like voting for corruption,” she tweeted.

“As I see it, this election is the last chance the voters have to vote against corruption and it is clear - a vote for the ANC (even under Cyril) is a vote for corruption. If the voters fail the democracy test again, it’s time for additional methods. #TaxRevolt.”

ANC Western Cape head of elections Ebrahim Rasool described her comments as tantamount to treason.

But Western Cape DA leader Bonginkosi Madikizela rubbished the claims, calling Rasool “melodramatic”.

“Helen has every right to feel that taxpayers are being taken for a ride by the ANC government,” he said.

“The revelations at the commission, it’s like a horror movie. If taxpayers’ money is being looted at that scale, they have every right to feel aggrieved and I don’t disagree with Helen. We cannot have a situation where taxpayers’ money is squandered.”

Political analyst Somadoda Fikeni cautioned against using tax non-compliance, which he said could unleash a chain reaction Zille might not like.

