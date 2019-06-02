While the Western Cape Children’s Commissioner Act was signed into law recently, many challenges remain such as a lack of funding and a commissioner is yet to be appointed.

Cape Town - It's been two months since the Western Cape Children’s Commissioner Act was signed into law after a 16-year long battle to have the bill passed. But it may be some time before a commissioner assumes office. The Western Cape has the highest rate of child murders in the country. The needs of children in the province have been highlighted by more than 40 NGOs who met on Friday to put their weight behind the office, the correct implementation of the law and to ensure that it serves its purpose.

The country observes Child Protection Week from today until June 9, under the theme: “Let us protect all children to move South Africa forward”.

According to 2017/2018 national crime statistics, 279 child murders were reported in the Western Cape during this period, contributing 17.4% of the province’s total murders. The killing of Courtney Pieters, Stacha Arendse and Renee Roman sparked renewed calls for the bill to be passed.

Former premier Helen Zille signed the bill into law on March 29 after nearly 16 years of talks on the need for a dedicated commissioner for children.

* In 2003 the first draft of the Children’s Bill proposed a protector for children.

* In 2005, the draft bill for the Western Cape children’s commissioner was tabled.

* By 2009, amendments and objections were being dealt with.

* Between 2010 and 2012 the SA Human Rights (SAHRC) established commissioners to include one dedicated person to deal with children.

* In 2014 NGOs made their submissions to the bill.

* A year later the bill was withdrawn from the provincial legislature.

* In 2016, the Department of the Premier was tasked with investigating the need for a provincial commissioner versus a national office.

* Last year the latest version of the bill was tabled and opened for public hearings before it is passed the following year.

Chief director in the Department of the Premier Nkosekhaya Lala said after a lot of to-ing and fro-ing around the bill, it was now at the implementation stage where issues around appointments to the office, costs and accommodation were being dealt with.

“There had been widespread contestation with this bill, there was a process to analyse what roles the commissioner should have. One of the issues was whether there was a need for a provincial children’s commissioner. Whether the children’s commissioner should be at a national level, will this not overlap with some of the things that occur at a national level?” he said.

According to the act, a standing committee in the legislature needs to be constituted, which will then put up notices for nomination of candidates, and ensure that names are published in the media for comments before compiling a short list for interviews before the process goes to the premier and then to the legislature for adoption.

Angie Makwetla, a commissioner with the SAHRC who is responsible for children’s rights, said despite all the work to advance children’s right in the country, the government still needed to play a bigger role by ensuring adequate funds were provided for the work being done.

“One of the major challenges we face is the lack of funding available to the commission. There have been strong recommendations for the provision of adequate funding to allow us to perform our functions,” she said.

“There needs to be a strong political will from the top. That is why we have been lobbying for a multi-party caucus to deal with children’s rights.

“The commission is pleased with the passing of this act and that the comments made were incorporated before it was passed. What we would like to see is allocation of funds, we will monitor the provincial budget to ensure that this office should not exist in name only and should have a budget and be accessible to all.

“This will become a template that will hopefully be copied nationally.”

While lawmakers have welcomed the strides made, ordinary citizens say they look forward to actually seeing someone in office.

Ntombekhaya Sotyu, a community worker in Dunoon, said children remain vulnerable to abuse because they were not always aware of their rights or that there were people willing to fight for them.