As a lifelong Mitchells Plain resident, it should have filled me with hope and pride that Western Cape Premier Alan Winde is to deliver his State of the Province Address at Rocklands Civic Centre on February 20.
The premier appears to have been strategic about the location of the event. Rocklands Civic Centre was where the UDF was established in 1983 and last year it was declared a provincial Heritage Site.
Moving the address away from Wale Street is a great idea, but it comes across as a way to score political points. Mitchells Plain is a symbol of the metro’s coloured residents - a key voting bloc for the ruling party.
In theory, taking the address on the road would be a great way to get the residents involved in their local government, for MECs to interact with people and also to see first-hand the issues that need urgent attention. But the entourage of political who’s who will zoom in and out of Mitchells Plain, arguably without being noticed.