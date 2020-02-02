Alan Winde wasting a golden opportunity with his SOPA venue move









Western Cape Premier Alan Winde Picture: African News Agency (ANA) When you live on the outskirts of Cape Town's city centre, it’s easy to feel removed from local government. As a lifelong Mitchells Plain resident, it should have filled me with hope and pride that Western Cape Premier Alan Winde is to deliver his State of the Province Address at Rocklands Civic Centre on February 20. The premier appears to have been strategic about the location of the event. Rocklands Civic Centre was where the UDF was established in 1983 and last year it was declared a provincial Heritage Site. Moving the address away from Wale Street is a great idea, but it comes across as a way to score political points. Mitchells Plain is a symbol of the metro’s coloured residents - a key voting bloc for the ruling party. In theory, taking the address on the road would be a great way to get the residents involved in their local government, for MECs to interact with people and also to see first-hand the issues that need urgent attention. But the entourage of political who’s who will zoom in and out of Mitchells Plain, arguably without being noticed.

If you wake up on February 20, leave Mitchells Plain for work and come home that evening, it’s possible you won’t know there was a State of the Province Address happening within walking distance of your front door.

If local government honestly intended taking the government to the people, the address would have been the climax of days, if not weeks, of outreach programmes. Tomorrow, the MEC for Health could make a quick visit to the Mitchells Plain Day Hospital. On Tuesday, the Safety MEC could stroll through the town centre and see first-hand how the area is run by drug merchants and petty thieves.

On Wednesday, the social development MEC could visit the few drug rehabilitation centres and see with her own eyes that the demand exceeds resources, and on Thursday, the MEC for Finance and Economic Opportunities should visit the Mitchells Plain Business Hive to see how the bad roads, lack of refuse collection and poor security hampers the growth of small business.

And finally, on Friday, the premier could deliver his speech to all the residents his Cabinet ministers have interacted with. It would have been great if they could have made these visits by arriving at and departing Mitchells Plain on a MyCiTi Bus, but as we all know, the wheels of that bus service derailed last year and alighting a Metrorail train at Mitchells Plain station is also a gamble I doubt they would take.

Even before the premier takes to the podium, it will have been a missed opportunity, not only for him, but for his entire administration.

Weekend Argus