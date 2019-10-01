Apply and study in the US









Melene Rossouw, centre, with Neal Piper, executive director of the Presidential Precinct, an NGO that works with the University of Virginia and the College of William & Mary, and Nancy Hopkins, director of programmes. Rossouw attended the University of Virginia and the College of William & Mary for six weeks and participated in the Presidential Precinct programme. Inset: Virginia Blaser, the US Consulate General in Cape Town. Picture: Supplied As the Consul General in Cape Town, I always seek to build genuine and meaningful partnerships between the US and South Africa. One of my favourite ways to do this is by creating links among South African and US students, researchers, and universities here in the Cape province. Thankfully, I stand with a wonderful team, all of whom are energised by bolstering those connections - and that’s why we are hosting the first US College Fair in South Africa in Cape Town. On Monday, recruiters from over 40 US universities will join us at the College of Cape Town City Campus for an information fair covering the US application process, test requirements, visas and scholarships. The event is free and open to the public, and welcomes students, parents, and faculty to meet US representatives from dozens of our top universities in the US. Just like US companies making the US the top foreign direct investor in the Western Cape, these top US universities are coming here because they are committed to investing in South Africa’s future. What is more important than education and learning from each other? Today, just over 2000 South African students are pursuing higher education in the US. They are studying at the best universities in the world, focusing on topics as diverse as molecular biology and economics to mechanical engineering, occupational therapy, and philosophy.

US universities provide world-class libraries, unmatched curriculum flexibility, diverse faculties, a wide-array of career support, and academic and athletic scholarships unlike anywhere else in the world. With more than 4700 accredited institutions of higher education, there is a US university that is right for everyone.

After they complete their studies, South African students and academics bring all that knowledge to the Cape. Perhaps even more important than their education, they bring back their connections to US institutions and partners. Connections that they are using to create jobs in South Africa.

Connections that are leading to joint research funding and long-term partnerships.

For example, with over 125 current US co-funded health research projects, UCT is one of the top recipients of US National Institute of Health grants in the world.

These alumni also bring their friends. Every year more than 1200 American students attend universities in the Cape, plus countless other faculty and researchers who teach and work at universities here. And in both directions, these students and researches become real-life ambassadors to both our countries.

With such tremendous benefits to our two nations, you’ll appreciate why I think 2000 South African students isn’t enough. I’d like to see that number doubled. Which is why this college fair, combined with our full-time educational adviser at the Consulate General in Cape Town (contact her at: [email protected]), is such an important next step.

Beyond the college fair, we are also looking to attract young leaders to join the Mandela Washington Fellowship. This fully-funded exchange experience provides young people with leadership and networking exposure at premier US universities for six weeks.

This year already, over 700 young leaders from across sub-Saharan Africa were selected to participate, and I’m proud to say this cadre of amazing leaders includes 16 young people from the Cape.

Newly returned alumnis from the Cape are making a positive impact here, like Palesa Mokomele, placed at Iowa State University, who started Cape Town’s first small-scale fisheries media company. Today she is providing local fishermen expert advice on permits, laws and regulations to advance their capacity and business models.

Zolisa “Peace” Boza, placed at the University of Texas, Austin, is a social entrepreneur who formed three businesses to support small-to-medium enterprises in Khayelitsha and Langa. In over three years, Peace’s company, Kusaselethu, has supported more than 10000 youths with mentorship and school supplies to ensure they have the resources they need to succeed.

Melene Rossouw, placed at the College of William & Mary, is an attorney and co-founder of the Women Lead Movement in Cape Town. Melene’s business is teaching women human rights and leadership education to maximise their voices in politics, law, and government.

I am confident that Paleasa, Peace, Melene and many more will continue to bring their tremendous leadership and exchange experience to Cape Town and South Africa. We would love to see you join them, please apply directly at MWFellows.info/Apply.

* Blaser is the US Consulate General in Cape Town

** The views expressed here are not necessarily those of Independent Media.