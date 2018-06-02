There should be no place in society for Mortimer Saunders or anyone who harms and kills children, but there have already been so many like him, and so many little victims like Courtney Pieters, says the writer. Picture: Henk Kruger/ANA Photo

Take a zero! Those were my words when my nine-year-old daughter realised, on a Sunday evening, that her school project was due the following day.

It was just what I needed, with the Carte Blanche music playing on the TV in the background. That sound and the unmistakable voice of Derek Watts are enough to send you over the edge with anxiety, because tomorrow is Monday.

The “take a zero” line is not my own. It’s advice courtesy of my eldest brother, Malick, in a bid to teach his children some responsibility. It’s advice neither of us has heeded over the years. We care too much.

So, there we were, last Sunday night - the entire Abarder household - immersed in all there was to know about ants.

I now know the ant’s body is divided into three parts: a head, an abdomen and a thorax.

There are more than 12 000 ant species. An ant can lift more than 20 times its own weight. And (ant?) on and on it went.

So much for tough love!

By Monday morning, my daughter was ready to hit her ant project out of the park.

Were we too soft? Was this a case of over-parenting?

I remember that when I was nine, it was very different, although my parents loved and cared for me in the same way that my wife and I care for our children.

I have vivid memories of playing in the street outside our modest face-brick house in Lentegeur, Mitchells Plain.

We played barefoot until the street lights went on and our mothers threatened us with proper hidings if we didn’t come inside that very moment. We played cricket, tennis, soccer or whatever sports tournament was on TV at the time.

We played drie blikkies, King King tomato ring and kennetjie (I’m convinced it’s called that because you knew you were going to get a hiding for making a kennetjie out of the wooden broom handle).

My mom and dad were none the wiser that I often played with my friends in the area behind our suburb called Die Heuwels - a place with dense Port Jackson vegetation that was one of the dumping grounds for the notorious serial killer, The Station Strangler.

Homework or school projects? You were on your own, and homework only got done after completing your chores.

In fact, the neighbours proved a vital cog in our upbringing. While mom and dad were at work, I carried the house keys around my neck on a piece of string.

When I came home from school, Aunty Kathy across the road made sure I was safe and fed until my older siblings and parents came home.

But it is different now. Our kids are not allowed to leave our property and play in the street the way I did.

There are no trips to places like Die Heuwels.

We watch our children like hawks when we do the monthly shopping pilgrimage. Heck, I’m not even sure my children are savvy enough to cross the street by themselves.

We’re lucky my mom and dad are able to pick our kids up from school and care for them during the day while we’re at work.

Is this over-parenting? If it is, then I’m happy to plead guilty as charged.

You see, The Station Strangler is no longer an anomaly. He is the guy who lives next door, or even as a tenant in your home.

This point was driven home fairly brutally in reports about the trial of Mortimer Saunders that started in the Western Cape High Court last week.

Saunders was charged with the rape and murder of three-year-old Courtney Pieters.

He pleaded guilty to murder, for feeding the child ant poison. He pleaded not guilty to rape, telling the court he performed sexual acts with her corpse.

I’m a hard-nosed journalist with 21 years' experience, but I’ve done all I can to avoid reading about this case. It is too much.

But it has inevitably been there at the top of radio news bulletins on my way to and from work.

There should be no place in society for Saunders or anyone who harms and kills children, but there have already been so many like him, and so many little victims like Courtney Pieters.

When does it stop? What can we do as parents and law-abiding citizens of our country to keep our children safe?

Let’s make it hard for these monsters. Let’s over-parent.

