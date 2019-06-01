Chantel Erfort Manuel. Picture: African News Agency (ANA)

Play is serious business. Sounds like a strange thing to say, right? But research done in the field of play theory, shows how engaging in physical play for just a few minutes a day can benefit not only your body, but your mind too. The celebration of World Play Day this week had me reflecting on the Primal Play certification programme I completed in Austin, Texas, and how I could best communicate the benefits of play to a wider audience.

Darryl Edwards, the founder of the Primal Play Method, is not a big fan of the gym or what we generally understand as “exercise” - he’d far rather enjoy a “play-out” instead of a workout.

But what does this mean?

Essentially, it’s about changing the way we think about movement and being active throughout the day. During last month’s training, we were also reminded - repeatedly - that it’s about recapturing the joy we felt as children when we played. This doesn’t mean the movement patterns were always fun. In fact, they’re often really hard!

Edwards told us that the movements we’d be learning, were instinctive, natural and beneficial to human beings. “They are movements the human body is naturally good at,” he added, “and the focus is not on repeating one specific movement.”

Drawing on play theory, we were encouraged to break free of restrictive frameworks, to be creative and playful and to use what was available in our environment. This is often difficult for adults who have had many years of conditioning to “follow the rules”.

When it comes to children, play is essential for their physical, emotional and social development.

Vanessa Mentor, an Early Childhood Development expert at Afrika Tikkun, an NPO which works to uplift young people in underprivileged communities, says play at an early age teaches children to engage with the world around them and interact with the people in their lives.

“It allows them to develop new competencies, overcome fears and increase confidence. Play offers the perfect opportunity for parents to engage with their kids, to show their love and support, and to encourage them to discover their own interests.”

Afrika Tikkun outlines the ways that children benefit from play:

They connect, collaborate, negotiate and learn to communicate.

They create, explore, invent and learn to dream.

They experiment, follow, lead, learn to reason and make their own decisions.

They read, write, count, measure and learn to stimulate their minds.

They feel, laugh, relax and learn emotional strength.

They hop, skip, jump, run and develop co-ordination skills, encouraging active lifestyles and healthy bodies.

As one gets older, notes psychiatrist Stuart Brown, the founder of the American National Institute For Play, play helps develop adult social and problem-solving skills, especially true for play involving hands.

He also notes a strong correlation between success and playful activity and that “in playing our burdens feel lighter and we are opened to new possibilities”.

Reiterating the holistic benefits of play, Edwards writes in the latest edition of Paleo magazine: “Play provides a straightforward physical-activity alternative that doesn’t require a gym” to unlock a full range of physical, mental, social and emotional benefits.”

