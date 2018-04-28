The ANC’s national head of elections, Fikile Mbalula, Fikile Mbalula with the new head of the elections in the Western Cape Ebrahim Rasool. Picture: Cindy Waxa/ANA Pictures

Cape Town - It's early days and a date hasn’t even been set for next year’s general elections, but things are already at fever pitch in the Western Cape.

How do I know? Let me rewind a bit.

I am rather gatvol of Day Zero. I want nothing more than to take a long shower and I’ve dreamt up reasons to travel somewhere to live out this fantasy.

I was furious when I woke up, on a particularly cold autumn morning this week, to find the water pressure down - not for the first time.

I turned on the shower and the pressure was so low it would have taken ages for the water to heat up. So, I took a cold shower.

By the time I got out, I was livid. As is my wont, I resorted to Twitter with a missive directed squarely at those who run our city and province. My tweet ended with a terse: “So much for best run city/province”.

Now, let it never be said the people who run our city and province are not accessible or responsive. Seconds after my tweet, none other than the MEC for Economic Opportunities Alan Winde took the trouble to address my frustration.

Winde replied to my tweet: “I apologise that we weren’t able to predict your pipe burst. And for the drought. I’ll try better next time.”

Now that’s what you call the personal touch. I was impressed.

But the best was yet to come. Our Premier Helen Zille, she of bathing-in-a-skottel fame, also responded to my distress.

She offered me this pearl of wisdom on Twitter: “Hi Gasant, I know it sounds crazy, but you don’t have to shower every morning to stay clean. Boil a kettle, pour it in a skottel, wait till it has cooled down and then give yourself a top-to-toe scrub with a waslap, like I do. I would never have a cold shower in winter”

I was so thrown by her swift response all I could do was thank her and move on.

I was then savaged on Twitter because it was obviously all my fault for complaining. One tweeter even accused me of having a political agenda.

But folks, don’t get me wrong. I regard this as impeccable attention to service delivery.

Then I remembered I should’ve blamed embattled Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille. The drought, the lack of rain, the bus driver strike, the listeriosis outbreak, the never-ending repeats of Anaconda on e.tv - it’s all her fault.

There are a few months left to take your opportunity to be heard because the time to win over hearts and minds is here.

I reckon if you want that speed bump you’ve been asking for, the trees in your neighbourhood trimmed or you’re opposed to the new liquor store down the street, now is the time to ask. You will get a response. They’re listening. Scrolling through your social media timeline, even.

And just in case there was any doubt we’ve entered the silly season, the ANC has hauled out Ebrahim Rasool to head up its election campaign.

This is a big move. Rasool is a skilled individual and the 10 years spent as a diplomat abroad would have sharpened his tools.

I was intrigued, however, that 10 years after the ANC recalled him as premier, he spoke of unfinished business. When he was premier his mantra was that the province be a “home for all”. However, inside his provincial caucus the rifts between a so-called black caucus and coloured caucus tore the party apart.

If any political party can succeed in just getting neighbours talking to each other it will be refreshing. Residents of Langa and Bonteheuwel live across the road from each other but barely interact. The same goes for neighbours from Langa and Pinelands.

At the press conference where Rasool was unveiled, the ANC’s national head of elections, Fikile Mbalula, alluded that the party would not be able to say no if De Lille came knocking on the door.

De Lille, in turn, doesn’t strike me in the least bit as someone lacking confidence. She emerged minutes after losing the DA’s vote of no confidence wearing a pair of boxing gloves. In a video clip that would have made Muhammad Ali proud, she says: “The analogy that I use that this fight I am having with the Democratic Alliance is like a boxing fight. You win one round, you lose one round. But in the end, what is important, is who is going to give the knock-out.”

As a news editor used to tell me: “You can’t make it up. You don’t have to!”

* Follow more of Abarder’s musings on Twitter - @GasantAbarder.

