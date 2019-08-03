The Very Rev Michael Weeder is the Dean of St George’s Cathedral in Cape Town. Picture: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency(ANA)

When your soul is weary you take the early road and head east to the far end of the Boland. There you visit a brother, Father John Hanson, who was with you in the darkest of times, which, as he says, “were also the best of our days”.

Lunch at Christina’s Bistro at Van Loveren on the banks of the fast-moving Breede River. So many memories. I find comfort in the grace that comes with remembering how bad things were overcome.

The regret of what could’ve been is kindled: “The Diocese of Cape Town at its elective assembly on July 25, 2019 failed to elect a bishop of Table Bay and delegated the responsibility to the synod of bishops,” reads the statement issued by the venerable Horace Arenz, provincial executive officer.

Driving back to Ashton via Bonnievale, the sight of the ancient Langeberg reminds one of the necessities of the monastic concept of disinterest (apatheia): the detachment from outcome, from the ache of what might’ve been and the anxiety and fear that often accompanies such emotions.

Be like the mountain, consistent under the cold, blue sky, seek only to be faithful in being.

The discernment about the deep nature of calling identified by the mystic, Howard Thurman: “Don’t be deceived and thrown off by all the noises that are a part even of your dreams, your ambitions, so that you don’t hear the sound of the genuine in you, because that is the only true guide that you will ever have.”

Road trips are the accessible, domestic camino of our times. Movement through scenic terrains seems to harmonise sight with spirit perhaps presenting a different way of listening.

“It’s easy to say, ‘God’s will was done’ when your prayers are answered, when your expectations are met,” says my day-trip brazza, Moruti Shaun Cozett, “but it is important to acknowledge that God’s will was done when things happen in contrast to what you prayed for.”

The Jesuit Nicholas King says that “the active verbs for talking about prayer: ‘ask’, ‘seek’, and ‘find’ suggest that we are supposed to take an initiative in prayer and present our needs.”

He reminds us that our prayers are requests: “We may always have to recognise that God may know better than we do what we need.”

I mull over the nature of obedience, that which took Jesus to the Cross, the true-north sign of the freedom of God’s love. The Divine who loves us even when we are disobedient.

We turn off to Zolani, on the lower slopes of the Langeberg mountains, and find a daughter of the Memani family to guide us to the street that bears my name. Sort of. A few years ago, I looked for the same road. The kerbstone with my name is still gone.

The municipal account of one of the residents on the street declared that I was on “Fahrer Mike Weaver” Street. A chance meeting in that same year with two young municipal officials of Ashton resulted in a commitment to correct the matter.

The western sky hung low above the “Kannakamkanna”; (“river without end”) mountains, the distant edge of the Breede River Valley.

The words of Rumi, an evening prayer to my soul: “Look for the remedy inside the pain because the rose came from the thorn and the ruby came from a stone.”

On Friday as the sun cast long shadows on the declining day, I stood on the untarred, gravel road of “Father Weader” Street. Shaun assured me that my road, like me - “’* bietjie rof and verniel” - had potential.

