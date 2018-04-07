Emails are, of course, the worst form of communication. I’ve witnessed people falling out with each other spectacularly because the one regarded the other’s message as terse, says the writer.

Cape Town - Have a nice day further right after I’ve unpacked your email.

Exactly when and how did our language become infected with ridiculous clichés and sayings? I swear that if I hear a talk radio presenter say they’re unpacking an issue one more time I may just explode.

It starts with formal communication on email and makes a swift downward spiral from there.

I crack up every time I’m confronted with emails - usually from PR companies - that kick off with, “I trust this email finds you well”. As if said email tracked you down like some heat-seeking missile and was about to check your temperature to see if you’re okay.

The same email correspondence usually concludes with a “hope you enjoy your day further” or “warm regards”. What are warm regards? Are they regards that were shoved in the microwave seconds before it was sent off with an email message?

And how do I enjoy my day further? Further to what? This neat little expression has crept into the phraseology of store assistants recently, as they wave you off right after they’ve made your day less enjoyable (further) by telling you they don’t have your size available or they’re out of stock.

Emails are, of course, the worst form of communication. I’ve witnessed people falling out with each other spectacularly because the one regarded the other’s message as terse.

Unless there are emotive words in the text like “* *** off”, how does one determine someone’s intent or tone in an email without hearing the inflective in their voice or seeing the expression on their faces?

No, pick up the phone folks. Or better yet, make an effort to have a face-to-face chat.

I had a colleague who had a meltdown each time after receiving an email from the boss. It was usually a one-liner with an instruction that was clear as daylight. The colleague would spend hours poring over the email - as if the meaning of life was somehow contained in a cryptic clue once the anagram was unscrambled.

The colleague would eventually seek out my counsel while in a cold sweat. My advice was simple: why die wondering? Pick up the phone and ask the boss exactly what was meant.

But to be honest, there are some sayings on the Cape Flats I enjoy - even though they often don’t make much sense. I love it when some aunties say: “My husband can be very funny - when he has time." What does that even mean?

I was reminded by a colleague on Twitter this week that when Cape Flats moms catch their kids smoking they say: “Sy staan met ‘* lang entjie (She’s smoking a long cigarette).” She’d always wondered whether the kids are supposed to smoke short cigarettes.

If you grew up on the Cape Flats you’d know the rhetorical one-liner accompanied by a death stare by a mom: Do you want a hiding? It’s rhetorical because it’s usually the prelude to the inevitable.

Then there’s the neighbourhood gossip who prefaces everything with, “I mos just keep to myself”, or “I’m not one to talk”.

I want to double-up laughing when someone on the Flats tells me, “Mash-Allah, your children are getting big” as opposed to Benjamin Buttoning it.

And my favourite: “Haai, have you seen Gamat’s new girlfriend? She’s lovely with grou oe, blush complexion and styl hare.”

The cliché I use to describe just about everything is the word “hectic”. I use it interchangeably to describe both when something bad happens, and when something good happens.

For example, I’d say “Yoh, that’s hectic”, when driving past the scene of a really bad car crash. I’d also say, “Yoh, that’s hectic”, after seeing Big Vern Philander’s bowling figures after tearing through the Aussie batting line-up.

The cool kids these days make things extra confusing because they deliberately use words that mean the opposite of what they’re intending to say. They’d tell their mates they’re “bad” and mean it as a term of endearment.

Language is lovely and so rich when you’re able to command it to say exactly what you want to say.

So let’s spend a bit more time to unpack our language so we can all enjoy our days further.

Warm regards,

Gasant