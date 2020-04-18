Lalla Hirayama’s racist comments about coloured women should be investigated

I received email messages from students, friends and colleagues about a post on Tik-Tok made by TV host Lalla Hirayama. In the video she depicted coloured women as drunks and drug addicts, pathologically preoccupied with our hair and appearance, embroiled in conversation about alcohol and drugs as part of the day to day activities. I was shocked and horrified at the full extent of Hirayama’s vicious racism. The students, friends and colleagues also sent me the apology she posted. It is difficult to fathom why Hirayama holds a job in the media when she is so blatantly ignorant of the history of South Africa. She should be charged for the illegality of her racist actions. Many from my generation who were born in the 1960s in the Cape, and other parts of the country, identify as black and coloured simultaneously. Most of us have parents, grandparents, and great-grandparents who are Xhosa, KhoiSan, Cape Malay, Javanese, or of indigenous South African heritage, and, of course, part of the previously enslaved of the Cape, as is indicative of surnames like mine. Once racialised as coloured due to classification, the advent of the Black Consciousness Movement of Azania conscientised us to be knowledgeable of the divide-and-conquer strategies of the apartheid regime, and we began to claim our black heritage, as teenagers, as an important part of an identity we were robbed of.

The problem with stereotypes is that if one fits the physical or racialised description of the person depicted then one is automatically viewed at the backdrop of that depiction. In addition, that depiction then places one in a position to defend oneself as though one needs to offer an argument against the people who have been stereotyped and who are part of your racialised group.

The minute one says, “but I am not like that,” or “ I am different,” you are participating in further accepting the conditions of self-hatred and removing yourself from any form of association because you believe that you are better.

Hirayama claims:

* Her video “may have been offensive to some of my fellow South Africans,” she writes, when in fact it is offensive to all South Africans, and anyone who understands the damage and cruelty of racism. Here is a newsflash Hirayama: your post is offensive to people around the world who have an understanding of the damage racism;

* That this is a question of bad timing. Well, this may come as a surprise, Hirayama - there is never a good time to inflict racism;

* That Tik-Tok is satirical. Clearly, you lack understanding of how this app works. In addition, you seem to suggest your depiction of coloured people is satirical. It is not;

* Continues by noting “we must always respect cultural nuances of our countrymen,” when her depictions have nothing to do with cultural nuances yet everything to do with her position as a white-identified influencer, ignorant as she is, using the continued racial tropes of dagga smoking, liquor happy, superficial people with no command of the English language. This stereotype is enormously convenient as it treats coloured people with suspicion when we don’t fit this stereotype and we have to explain ourselves against it.

I would like to see this investigated.

Recently, a group of Stellenbosch lecturers and professors undertook a similar outpouring of racism, in the name of academic research, aimed at the coloured population as though our position in society is so menial that no one would care to object.

We have and continue to make a contribution to the arts, culture, literature, sport, food and gourmet culture, the film industry, medicine and education and yet the approach of an “open season” on coloured stereotypes never seems to end.

Hirayama, your post is racist and offensive and the apology lame and pathetic. You should not work in the media.

* Maart is an award-winning writer, author of Rosa’s District Six, an academic, the recipient of the William R Jones lifetime achievement award for philosophy and also an international research ambassador for Germany via the University of Bremen. She was born in District Six and currently works at UKZN in Durban.

