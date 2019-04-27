Chantel Erfort-Manuel Picture: African News Agency (ANA)

My maiden half-marathon in the Old Mutual Two Oceans Marathon is done and dusted and it’s time for my next big adventure. But by the time you read this column, a week will have passed since I crossed the finish line and I will be in Austin, Texas, at the Paleo f(x), the largest gathering of the international Paleo community.

In addition to exploring the wide - and growing - range of Paleo products, I’ll also be reconnecting with the joy of playful movement as I complete my certification to be a Primal Play movement coach.

After having learnt about his work in a documentary, We love Paleo, I connected with Primal Play founder Darryl Edwards at last year’s Paleo f(x). Darryl’s goal is to encourage us to move more, without feeling compelled to drag ourselves to the gym for a workout. Instead, he wants us to see the world as our gym, in which we can “play out” and engage in joyful movement.

The focus is on using our bodies in ways which are fun and functional. He also advocates including “movement snacks” in your day - little bits of extra movements as you go about your daily routine. This could mean dancing while you’re making your coffee, using the stairs on your way into and out of the office, or carrying your groceries to the car instead of carting them in a shopping trolley.

One of the aspects I’m looking forward to, is learning to incorporate the Primal Play method into movement programmes for children. I’ve been testing to see how the children around me respond. The results have been encouraging. I’ve found that many adults have forgotten how to engage with their bodies. And as children’s routines become overwhelmed with sedentary activities, we risk them never learning how their bodies can be moved and manipulated and how they can overcome the mental boundaries they set for themselves.

At the conference, I plan to attend Shawn Baker’s talk on the carnivore diet. I just can’t wrap my head around eating only meat. Up until now, most of the information on his website has been anecdotal, so I’m interested to hear what he’ll be “bringing to the table” at Paleo f(x).

There has been great debate about this diet, and while some swear by it and the impact it’s had on their health, I’m sceptical, but willing to listen to those who advocate it.

I’m fascinated with the psychological impact of major weight loss and lifestyle change, so high on my list of must-attend sessions is “Psychology of Change: Journey of Transformation”, a panel discussion chaired by Paleo f(x) co-founder Keith Norris and featuring speakers specialising in exercise and training, healing trauma, brain research and bio-hacking.

Over the next few weeks I will be sharing the stories of the people I meet and topics discussed. You can join me on my Paleo and Primal Play adventures at @editedeating.