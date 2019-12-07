All of these things involve people who, in some way or other, are meant to serve the public, but the definition of what this means is wide and vague.
Public service is often associated with formal employment in government, as in the case of people who we sometimes call “public servants”. These could include elected officials and government bureaucrats.
Often the real public servants are those who are not in the employ of government, but in non-governmental or non-profit organisations. Sometimes, they end up using their own resources to help make a difference to their society. Many times, the difference they make is not inspired by political parties or political philosophy. Often, their contribution is inspired only by a desire to improve the lives of people who are less fortunate than them.
Joemat, who is being buried today, served her community in several capacities over the years, especially during the years of the Struggle when she was active in many organisations, including the Cape Areas Housing Action Committee, the United Democratic Front and the United Women’s Congress, and, later, the ANC, which she served as provincial treasurer and a Member of Parliament. Joemat decided to make her contribution through the formal structures of the liberation movement, including the ANC. She was 72 at the time of her death last Sunday.